What’s up Dodge City: Local events calendar

Wild West Bowl 6-Man State Football Championship 2021 Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Wine & Cheese Event with Kansas Poet Laureate Huascar Medina Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1001 N 2nd Ave, Dodge City, KS

Join us for an evening of food, wine and spirits with Boot Hill Distillery, and featuring a program by current Kansas Poet Laureate, Huascar Medina. Tickets must be purchased in advance at the...

Los Huracanes del Norte en Dodge City KS Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Los Huracanes del Norte en Dodge City KS at 1900 Pheasant St, Dodge City, KS 67801-6344, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 09:00 pm

Dodge City High School Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2201 W Ross Blvd, Dodge City, KS

Come get a better night's sleep AND support the Dodge City High School Choir & Orchestra 5th Annual Mattress Fundraiser! We will have over 20 different great name brands like Simmons Beautyrest...

Cirque Italia Water Circus - Dodge City, KS - Friday Oct 22 at 7:30pm Dodge City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 608 S 14th Ave, Dodge City, KS 67801

Cirque Italia brings a performance of European style. It is described as a “vivid, dramatic, and moving experience"All dates/times for Dodge City, KS:Thursday Oct 21 at 7:30pmFriday Oct 22 at 7:30pmSaturday Oct 23 at 1:30pmSaturday Oct 23 at 4:30pmSaturday Oct 23 at 7:30pmSunday Oct 24 at 1:30pmSunday Oct 24 at 4:30pm