Dodge City, KS

What’s up Dodge City: Local events calendar

 6 days ago

(DODGE CITY, KS) Live events are lining up on the Dodge City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dodge City:

Wild West Bowl 6-Man State Football Championship 2021

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Visitor Information Center 400 W. Wyatt Earp Blvd. P.O. Box 1474 Dodge City, KS 67801 Phone: 800-OLD-WEST Fax: 620-225-8268 TDD/TTY Services: 771 or 800-766-3777

Wine & Cheese Event with Kansas Poet Laureate Huascar Medina

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1001 N 2nd Ave, Dodge City, KS

Join us for an evening of food, wine and spirits with Boot Hill Distillery, and featuring a program by current Kansas Poet Laureate, Huascar Medina. Tickets must be purchased in advance at the...

Los Huracanes del Norte en Dodge City KS

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Los Huracanes del Norte en Dodge City KS at 1900 Pheasant St, Dodge City, KS 67801-6344, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 09:00 pm

Dodge City High School

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2201 W Ross Blvd, Dodge City, KS

Come get a better night's sleep AND support the Dodge City High School Choir & Orchestra 5th Annual Mattress Fundraiser! We will have over 20 different great name brands like Simmons Beautyrest...

Cirque Italia Water Circus - Dodge City, KS - Friday Oct 22 at 7:30pm

Dodge City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 608 S 14th Ave, Dodge City, KS 67801

Cirque Italia brings a performance of European style. It is described as a “vivid, dramatic, and moving experience"All dates/times for Dodge City, KS:Thursday Oct 21 at 7:30pmFriday Oct 22 at 7:30pmSaturday Oct 23 at 1:30pmSaturday Oct 23 at 4:30pmSaturday Oct 23 at 7:30pmSunday Oct 24 at 1:30pmSunday Oct 24 at 4:30pm

Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
With Dodge City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

