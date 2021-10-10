CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion, NC

Marion events coming up

Marion Updates
Marion Updates
 6 days ago

(MARION, NC) Marion has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marion area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GEyNI_0cMz4e8p00

Annual Mountain Glory Festival

Marion, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Celebrate small-town life in the mountains. Visitors looking for original handicrafts will find plenty of choices shopping with three jam packed blocks, featuring locally made arts and crafts...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vNyvd_0cMz4e8p00

Tutu's & Tennis Shoes

Marion, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 357 E Court St, Marion, NC

The Tutus & Tennis Shoes Run and Walk is a fundraiser for the Carolina Dance Company. Proceeds from this event will be used to involve and enrich McDowell County and surrounding communities with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0Mf3_0cMz4e8p00

Wilderness Personal Growth Expedition

Marion, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Marion, NC

This is a five night personal growth expedition, camping in the mountains of Western North Carolina. We draw on the wisdom of those who sought peace and solace by retreating, for a time, to the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KFh6M_0cMz4e8p00

Medicare Open House/Seminar

Marion, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2070 Rutherford Rd, Marion, NC

Register for this Medicare Seminar to get your questions about Medicare answered by one of our licensed agents.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31lnQf_0cMz4e8p00

Happy Halloween Party

Marion, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

THIS PARTY IS FOR CDC STUDENTS & THEIR FRIENDS! Pizza, Snacks, Desserts & Drink Provided! (CDC Parents if you would like to make a special halloween dessert or snack please feel free!) We will...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion, NC
Government
City
Marion, NC
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Medicare#Sun#Nc Register#Cdc
Marion Updates

Marion Updates

Marion, NC
157
Followers
278
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marion Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy