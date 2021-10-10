Marion events coming up

(MARION, NC) Marion has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marion area:

Annual Mountain Glory Festival Marion, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Celebrate small-town life in the mountains. Visitors looking for original handicrafts will find plenty of choices shopping with three jam packed blocks, featuring locally made arts and crafts...

Tutu's & Tennis Shoes Marion, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 357 E Court St, Marion, NC

The Tutus & Tennis Shoes Run and Walk is a fundraiser for the Carolina Dance Company. Proceeds from this event will be used to involve and enrich McDowell County and surrounding communities with...

Wilderness Personal Growth Expedition Marion, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Marion, NC

This is a five night personal growth expedition, camping in the mountains of Western North Carolina. We draw on the wisdom of those who sought peace and solace by retreating, for a time, to the...

Medicare Open House/Seminar Marion, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2070 Rutherford Rd, Marion, NC

Register for this Medicare Seminar to get your questions about Medicare answered by one of our licensed agents.

Happy Halloween Party Marion, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

THIS PARTY IS FOR CDC STUDENTS & THEIR FRIENDS! Pizza, Snacks, Desserts & Drink Provided! (CDC Parents if you would like to make a special halloween dessert or snack please feel free!) We will...