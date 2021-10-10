CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, NE

Live events Norfolk — what’s coming up

Norfolk Journal
Norfolk Journal
 6 days ago

(NORFOLK, NE) Norfolk is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Norfolk area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZMF6K_0cMz4dG600

2021 Emergency Nursing Pediatric (ENPC) 2-Day Course *5th Edition*

Norfolk, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 2700 West Norfolk Avenue, Nebraska Room, Norfolk, NE 68701

Emergency care of a pediatric patient requires special knowledge and skills – prepare yourself by taking ENPC!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H2QUo_0cMz4dG600

Halloween at The Mint

Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Booooo-gy at the Mint with Nita & The Pipe Smokin Charlies

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kPYhO_0cMz4dG600

Farmers Market

Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 213 S 1st St, Norfolk, NE

Head downtown for fresh produce and home baked goods at the Norfolk Farmers Market, now located at Riverpoint Square Park at 3rd and Norfolk Avenue in downtown Norfolk. The Farmers Market will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A43RR_0cMz4dG600

Logan Schmidt Live

Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 226 W Norfolk Ave, Norfolk, NE

Playing an acoustic show at District Table & Tap in downtown Norfolk. Come on out and enjoy an evening with great food, drinks, and live music.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lix5Q_0cMz4dG600

Simulator Golf League

Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

day/night you play. Prizes to the winning team from both the 18-Hole League and the 9-Hole League, with an added Lucky Draw winner from each league Sign Up: 402/ 649-5227 (Bring your own clubs or...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, NE
Government
City
Norfolk, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music#Enpc#Mint#Ne Head#The Farmers Market#District Table Tap
Norfolk Journal

Norfolk Journal

Norfolk, NE
73
Followers
306
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Norfolk Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy