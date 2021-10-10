Ada calendar: What's coming up
(ADA, OK) Ada is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ada:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 214 W Main St, Ada, OK
October 16th CROPTOBERFEST A networking event for the Oklahoma cannabis industry. LIVE MUSIC BY Seth Hawkins Band 9-Midnight You may also like the following events from Slush'D Ada
Starts at: Fri Jan 01, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jan 01, 01:00 PM
Address: 1100 East 14th Street , Ada, OK 74820, Lanoy Education Building, Room 101, Ada, OK 74820
Become acquainted with and use IMSE’s Lending Library supplies/equipment, grow a Makerspace, learn basic coding/robotics, STEM activities.
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 803 Rolling Hills Ln, Ada, OK
This session will discuss strategies for an effective project maintenance and work order system. The session will cover the following topics: Project-based management goals and responsibilities...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Address: 601 W 33rd St, Ada, OK
Learn how to communicate with your dog in a way they understand. These classes are for basic commands. Learn how to train your dog to sit, stay, down, leave it, wait, heel, and walking on a leash...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 1090 North Hills Center, Ada, OK
Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 73075? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.
Comments / 0