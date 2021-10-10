CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada, OK

Ada calendar: What's coming up

Ada Voice
Ada Voice
 6 days ago

(ADA, OK) Ada is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ada:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rjo6g_0cMz4cNN00

CROPTOBERFEST

Ada, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 214 W Main St, Ada, OK

October 16th CROPTOBERFEST A networking event for the Oklahoma cannabis industry. LIVE MUSIC BY Seth Hawkins Band 9-Midnight You may also like the following events from Slush'D Ada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20eQng_0cMz4cNN00

Use the Lending Library Materials for your Makerspace & Coding with Ozobots

Ada, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jan 01, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jan 01, 01:00 PM

Address: 1100 East 14th Street , Ada, OK 74820, Lanoy Education Building, Room 101, Ada, OK 74820

Become acquainted with and use IMSE’s Lending Library supplies/equipment, grow a Makerspace, learn basic coding/robotics, STEM activities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T8uB8_0cMz4cNN00

Session 9: Project-Based Maintenance & Work Order System

Ada, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 803 Rolling Hills Ln, Ada, OK

This session will discuss strategies for an effective project maintenance and work order system. The session will cover the following topics: Project-based management goals and responsibilities...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=170D8C_0cMz4cNN00

Puppy Training Class

Ada, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 601 W 33rd St, Ada, OK

Learn how to communicate with your dog in a way they understand. These classes are for basic commands. Learn how to train your dog to sit, stay, down, leave it, wait, heel, and walking on a leash...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OV0lv_0cMz4cNN00

73075

Ada, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1090 North Hills Center, Ada, OK

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 73075? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

