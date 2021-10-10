Watertown calendar: Coming events

(WATERTOWN, WI) Live events are coming to Watertown.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Watertown:

Totally Neon 80's Party Watertown, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 110 S 3rd St, Watertown, WI

Get ready for a gnarly night where we take it back a couple of years, all the way back to the 1980's. All of the bright colors and all of the 80's Hits! We'll be going hard 80's all day! Live...

Witches Brew Brunch Watertown, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 210 S Water St, Watertown, WI

Tickets are now available for Witches Brew Brunch at The Bar, Wisconsin on Sun 10 Oct 2021 at 12:00PM. Click the link for further information and to secure your tickets now!

Save the Date! Jefferson County Republican Party Fall fundraiser Watertown, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1413 Oconomowoc Ave, Watertown, WI

Come out and enjoy a fun evening with like minded people. We will have guest speakers and raffles. Tickets will be $45 each or 2 for $80 More info to come

100th Anniversary Gala Dinner Watertown, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:45 PM

Address: 1340 N Water St, Watertown, WI

Honoring the past, while building on the future 5:00 – 6:00 pm: Cocktail reception 6:00 – 6:15 pm: Welcome and invocation 6:15 – 6:35 pm: Dinner (family style) 6:35 – 7:15 pm: Program • Thank...

Rainbow Hospice Fundraiser Event Watertown, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 202 Air Park Drive, Watertown, WI 53094

Rainbow Hospice Burger and Chili Grill Out Two-Day Event. Enjoy lunch and participate for a chance to win grills, beef, and coffee.