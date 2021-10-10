Hobart events coming up

(HOBART, IN) Live events are lining up on the Hobart calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hobart:

Hot Cocoa Bombs Hobart, IN

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3530 Michigan St, Hobart, IN 46342

In this easy class we will be making hot cocoa bombs perfect for enjoying on these cool evenings or for gift-giving!

Ghost Hunting at the Art Theater October 21st 2021 Hobart, IN

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 230 Main Street, Hobart, IN 46342

Join us on an investigation of a premiere concert venue and old theater dating back to the bygone years of the 1940's!

Homespun Online's In-Person Sewing Lesson Hobart, IN

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3530 Michigan Street, New Chicago, IN 46342

Learn how to Sew your own Sunglass Case with Homespun Online.

Fall Craft Show Hobart, IN

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3530 Michigan St, Hobart, IN 46342

Visit our annual Craft Show at Busy Bee Creative Works. This year we have giveaways hourly. So please come on by on Oct. 23rd 9 AM - 3 PM