Hobart, IN

Hobart events coming up

Hobart Updates
 6 days ago

(HOBART, IN) Live events are lining up on the Hobart calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hobart:

Hot Cocoa Bombs

Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3530 Michigan St, Hobart, IN 46342

In this easy class we will be making hot cocoa bombs perfect for enjoying on these cool evenings or for gift-giving!

Ghost Hunting at the Art Theater October 21st 2021

Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 230 Main Street, Hobart, IN 46342

Join us on an investigation of a premiere concert venue and old theater dating back to the bygone years of the 1940's!

Homespun Online’s In-Person Sewing Lesson

Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3530 Michigan Street, New Chicago, IN 46342

Learn how to Sew your own Sunglass Case with Homespun Online.

Fall Craft Show

Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3530 Michigan St, Hobart, IN 46342

Visit our annual Craft Show at Busy Bee Creative Works. This year we have giveaways hourly. So please come on by on Oct. 23rd 9 AM - 3 PM

Hobart, IN
With Hobart Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

