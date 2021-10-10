CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, TX

Live events coming up in Dayton

Dayton News Watch
Dayton News Watch
 6 days ago

(DAYTON, TX) Live events are coming to Dayton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dayton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49oB39_0cMz4Zg400

2021 Toy Run!

Dayton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 5916 FM 1960, Dayton, TX

💙⚔️💙 Come join us for our 2nd Annual Toy Run!!! We will have all sorts of vendors, bounce house and snow cone vendor, Please see flyer for details!!! 💙⚔️💙 Also don't forget to sign up for the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gtx4D_0cMz4Zg400

Dayton October Trade Days

Dayton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Come join us as we get our "spooky" on and shop around seeing what our local vendors have to offer!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09fxq6_0cMz4Zg400

Sweet Christmas Market 2021

Dayton, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 801 South Cleveland Street, Dayton, TX 77535

PINWHEEL SOCIETY PRESENTS Sweet Christmas Market 2021 Benefiting: Bridgehaven CAC Friday 11/19 6pm to 9pm Saturday 11/20 10am to 3pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=311uQj_0cMz4Zg400

MercyGate Kids Serve Team Meeting

Mont Belvieu, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 9627 Eagle Dr, Mont Belvieu, TX

It's about that time again! We are all meeting up for our next serve team meeting this Sunday, October 10th. If you currently serve or are interested in serving then we encourage you to join us...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HZzuo_0cMz4Zg400

PRCA Extreme Bulls & George Deaborne

Liberty, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 321 Wallisville Rd, Liberty, TX

PRCA Extreme Bulls & George Deaborne is on Facebook. To connect with PRCA Extreme Bulls & George Deaborne, join Facebook today.

ABOUT

With Dayton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

