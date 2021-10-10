CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culpeper, VA

Culpeper calendar: What's coming up

Culpeper Times
Culpeper Times
 6 days ago

(CULPEPER, VA) Culpeper has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Culpeper area:

Lavender: Pamper Your Feet & Farm Tour

Culpeper, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 15528 Bradford Rd, Culpeper, VA

Come experience the art of herbal foot-care at Culpeper’s own lavender farm – Seek Lavender. You’ll get to give yourself a relaxing foot pampering using lavender products made on-site. But first...

Hocus Pocus Trivia at The Sangria Bowl

Culpeper, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 305 South Main Street, #SUITE 200, Culpeper, VA 22701

“I put a spell on you and now you’re mine!”

Flower Headpieces, Crowns & Renaissance Dance Ages 5-9 - Culpeper, VA 2021

Culpeper, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 131 N Main St, Culpeper, VA

Description Huzzah! It's the season for merriment and crafts...Medieval-Style! This class has been broken down into two age groups (5 - 9 year olds) and (10 - 16 year olds). We'll make crafts...

Advancing Every Day Carry (2 day)

Culpeper, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 11113 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA 22701

This class is meant for those that have taken our Every Day Carry course or a similar 8-16 defensive handgun course from a reputable source.

MR AND MRS BAM 640 WEDDING

Culpeper, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 1233 Oaklawn Drive, Culpeper, VA 22701

Please R.S.V.P. So we can have a head count and also closer to our day you will have to fill out a Covid screening form.

