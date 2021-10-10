Marshalltown events coming up

(MARSHALLTOWN, IA) Live events are lining up on the Marshalltown calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marshalltown:

Mother's Circle Marshalltown, IA

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

A time to gather with other moms and babies to share wisdom and support each other along the journey of motherhood. Baby scale is always available for use! Call 641-351-4041 for information...

Texas Cup Chili Bowl Marshalltown, IA

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

2 Person Best Shot with 8" Cups 18 Holes $25/per person (carts not included) Flighted Two Putt Rule on Green Women and 65+ use Front Tees Various Hole Prizes Potluck to follow! Bring a Chili or...

The HYPE! Marshalltown, IA

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

FREE concert coming in September! THE HYPE is comprised of some of the most talented performers in the Upper Midwest. They perform the biggest hits from Motley Crue, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard and Van...

Altered Books Exhibit Marshalltown, IA

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 105 W Boone St, Marshalltown, IA

Pick up a book to alter at the library's Information Desk! Sign up starts September 13. Return your book to the library by October 25 for our reception on October 26 from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Some...

