Marshalltown events coming up

 6 days ago

(MARSHALLTOWN, IA) Live events are lining up on the Marshalltown calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marshalltown:

Mother’s Circle

Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

A time to gather with other moms and babies to share wisdom and support each other along the journey of motherhood. Baby scale is always available for use! Call 641-351-4041 for information...

Texas Cup Chili Bowl

Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

2 Person Best Shot with 8" Cups 18 Holes $25/per person (carts not included) Flighted Two Putt Rule on Green Women and 65+ use Front Tees Various Hole Prizes Potluck to follow! Bring a Chili or...

The HYPE!

Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

FREE concert coming in September! THE HYPE is comprised of some of the most talented performers in the Upper Midwest. They perform the biggest hits from Motley Crue, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard and Van...

Altered Books Exhibit

Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 105 W Boone St, Marshalltown, IA

Pick up a book to alter at the library's Information Desk! Sign up starts September 13. Return your book to the library by October 25 for our reception on October 26 from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Some...

garwin, ia

Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2500 S Center St, Marshalltown, IA

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in garwin_ia? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Marshalltown, IA
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
With Marshalltown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

