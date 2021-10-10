Moss Point calendar: Coming events

(MOSS POINT, MS) Live events are coming to Moss Point.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moss Point:

The Benefits of FORTIFIED Home™ Construction Moss Point, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 6005 Bayou Heron Road, Moss Point, MS 39562

A training for Real Estate agents focusing on the benefits of FORTIFIED Home™ Construction.

Fall Fiesta @ Southern Gift House Moss Point, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 21180 MS-613 #5, Moss Point, MS

Fall Fiesta @ Southern Gift House is on Facebook. To connect with Fall Fiesta @ Southern Gift House, join Facebook today.

FALL FESTIVAL Moss Point, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 20623 MS-63, Moss Point, MS

Wade Baptist Church is having a Fall Festival on Sunday, October 31, from 5 - 7 pm. We will have trunk or treat, chili, hand-dipped corndogs, inflatables, train rides and more! The kids will get...

Stunt-N-Sand Open Stunt Moss Point, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 4913 Weems St, Moss Point, MS

Join us for a super fun open stunt at Gulfport’s Jones Park right next to the beach! 7th grade through college athletes welcome to attend. Free event and open to the public. Grab your cheer...

Funeral service Moss Point, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 5817 Shortcut Rd, Moss Point, MS

Here is Ina Cunningham’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Ina Cunningham of Moss Point, Mississippi, who passed away on...