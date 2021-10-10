CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moss Point, MS

Moss Point calendar: Coming events

Moss Point News Alert
Moss Point News Alert
 6 days ago

(MOSS POINT, MS) Live events are coming to Moss Point.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moss Point:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MesIy_0cMz4V9A00

The Benefits of FORTIFIED Home™ Construction

Moss Point, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 6005 Bayou Heron Road, Moss Point, MS 39562

A training for Real Estate agents focusing on the benefits of FORTIFIED Home™ Construction.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YvTGZ_0cMz4V9A00

Fall Fiesta @ Southern Gift House

Moss Point, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 21180 MS-613 #5, Moss Point, MS

Fall Fiesta @ Southern Gift House is on Facebook. To connect with Fall Fiesta @ Southern Gift House, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gc1OC_0cMz4V9A00

FALL FESTIVAL

Moss Point, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 20623 MS-63, Moss Point, MS

Wade Baptist Church is having a Fall Festival on Sunday, October 31, from 5 - 7 pm. We will have trunk or treat, chili, hand-dipped corndogs, inflatables, train rides and more! The kids will get...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15nDP4_0cMz4V9A00

Stunt-N-Sand Open Stunt

Moss Point, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 4913 Weems St, Moss Point, MS

Join us for a super fun open stunt at Gulfport’s Jones Park right next to the beach! 7th grade through college athletes welcome to attend. Free event and open to the public. Grab your cheer...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yg30C_0cMz4V9A00

Funeral service

Moss Point, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 5817 Shortcut Rd, Moss Point, MS

Here is Ina Cunningham’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Ina Cunningham of Moss Point, Mississippi, who passed away on...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Gulfport, MS
Moss Point, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Moss Point, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Real Estate Agents#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Ms Wade Baptist Church#Ms Join
Moss Point News Alert

Moss Point News Alert

Moss Point, MS
90
Followers
269
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Moss Point News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy