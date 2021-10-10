CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsicana, TX

Corsicana calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(CORSICANA, TX) Live events are lining up on the Corsicana calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Corsicana:

Book Fair

Corsicana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3000 E State Hwy 22, Corsicana, TX

This year JLCCS will host a our Wild West Book Fair and we invite you to participate. Your child can attend or you can go online and purchase books for your child, grandchild, or a classroom...

Freedom Fellowship 40th Pastoral Anniversary

Corsicana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Freedom Fellowship 40th Pastoral Anniversary Hosted By Freedom Fellowship Church Corsicana. Event starts at Sun Oct 10 2021 at 11:30 am and happening at Corsicana., Come help us celebrate our...

CDA October Business Meeting

Corsicana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 3000 E State Hwy 22, Corsicana, TX

Join us for our monthly meeting at 6:30pm in the Holy Family Center or via zoom! You may also like the following events from Corsicana CDA

Fall Festival! Bible Stories, Trunk or Treat & fun! — Northside Baptist Church

Corsicana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2800 N Beaton St, Corsicana, TX

Join us for a Halloween Evening like none other! Our Fall Festival will have trunks, treats, and an interactive bible story! Come see what it was like in Babylon and see the bravery of three...

HOMECOMING WEEK

Corsicana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 3100 W Collin St, Corsicana, TX

Join us for a very special Homecoming celebration as we look back on 75 years of academic excellence, growth, success, and Bulldog Pride.

Corsicana Updates

With Corsicana Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

