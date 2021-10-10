CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ukiah, CA

Live events on the horizon in Ukiah

Ukiah Bulletin
Ukiah Bulletin
 6 days ago

(UKIAH, CA) Live events are lining up on the Ukiah calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ukiah area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O0mNq_0cMz4TNi00

Christopher Hawley

Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 102 S State St, Ukiah, CA

Christopher Hawley makes music in major metropolises, ski towns, artist communities, beach and college towns all over the world, solo acoustic and with his band, the Rollers. Warming hearts in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IxAzc_0cMz4TNi00

Yoga Workshop - Welcoming Autumn - Sponsored by Yoga Mendocino — Mary Paffard Yoga

Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 4001 Rivino Ranch Rd, Ukiah, CA

Yoga Workshop sponsored by Yoga Mendocino to invite us into the Fall with energy and grace Details to be confirmed. Contact Mary if you would like to attend

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZArU0_0cMz4TNi00

Los Tangueros del Oeste – Tango & Flamenco music & dance

Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1000 Hensley Creek Rd, Ukiah, CA

Sun, Oct 24, 2 – 4 PM Ukiah Community Concert Association 1000 Hensley Creek Rd, Ukiah, CA October 24, 2021 at 2PM - Los Tangueros del […]\n

Learn More

Anna May

Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 102 S State St, Ukiah, CA

Anna's music is about memory and meditation; streaked with tones of jazz, along with fresh interpretations of classic folk music, all while honoring a hope to enhance connection, humility, and joy...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aKHg4_0cMz4TNi00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Ukiah, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Ukiah, CA 95482

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
Ukiah, CA
Government
City
Ukiah, CA
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#State St#Sun Oct 10#Yoga Mendocino
Ukiah Bulletin

Ukiah Bulletin

Ukiah, CA
107
Followers
270
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ukiah Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy