Live events on the horizon in Ukiah

(UKIAH, CA) Live events are lining up on the Ukiah calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ukiah area:

Christopher Hawley Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 102 S State St, Ukiah, CA

Christopher Hawley makes music in major metropolises, ski towns, artist communities, beach and college towns all over the world, solo acoustic and with his band, the Rollers. Warming hearts in...

Yoga Workshop - Welcoming Autumn - Sponsored by Yoga Mendocino — Mary Paffard Yoga Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 4001 Rivino Ranch Rd, Ukiah, CA

Yoga Workshop sponsored by Yoga Mendocino to invite us into the Fall with energy and grace Details to be confirmed. Contact Mary if you would like to attend

Los Tangueros del Oeste – Tango & Flamenco music & dance Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1000 Hensley Creek Rd, Ukiah, CA

Sun, Oct 24, 2 – 4 PM Ukiah Community Concert Association 1000 Hensley Creek Rd, Ukiah, CA October 24, 2021 at 2PM - Los Tangueros del […]



Anna May Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 102 S State St, Ukiah, CA

Anna's music is about memory and meditation; streaked with tones of jazz, along with fresh interpretations of classic folk music, all while honoring a hope to enhance connection, humility, and joy...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Ukiah, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Ukiah, CA 95482

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.