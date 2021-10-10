Benton Harbor calendar: What's coming up

(BENTON HARBOR, MI) Live events are coming to Benton Harbor.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Benton Harbor area:

Chunky Knit Pumpkins Workshop Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 408 W Main St suite 120, Benton Harbor, MI

𝗖𝗵𝘂𝗻𝗸𝘆 𝗞𝗻𝗶𝘁 𝗣𝘂𝗺𝗽𝗸𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗽: 𝗢𝗰𝘁. 𝟭𝟬𝘁𝗵 Make your own set of chunky knit pumpkins on Sunday, 10/10. Bring texture and softness to your fall decor with this set of...

Pert Near Sandstone with special guests: Chicken Wire Empire Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 190 5th Street, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Pert Near Sandstone returns to The Livery stage on Fri, December 17th with special guests Chicken Wire Empire! 7PM doors | 8PM show - $20

Wines of the World - Washington, Oregon, California Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2774 East Empire Avenue, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Take a tour of West Coast wines. Every week, we'll try 4-6 different wines. Beginners and experts alike will enjoy this sensory experience.

Mobile Food Pantry - Michigan Works Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 777 D Riverview Drive, Benton Harbor, MI

We are hosting a FREE food pantry! Open to everyone.

An evening with Brendan Bayliss at The Livery Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 190 5th Street, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Join us at The Livery for a very intimate evening with Brendan Bayliss (of Umphrey’s McGee) as part of The 6th Annual “Funk Fest”!