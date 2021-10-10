CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benton Harbor, MI

Benton Harbor calendar: What's coming up

Benton Harbor News Flash
Benton Harbor News Flash
 6 days ago

(BENTON HARBOR, MI) Live events are coming to Benton Harbor.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Benton Harbor area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZbflG_0cMz4SUz00

Chunky Knit Pumpkins Workshop

Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 408 W Main St suite 120, Benton Harbor, MI

𝗖𝗵𝘂𝗻𝗸𝘆 𝗞𝗻𝗶𝘁 𝗣𝘂𝗺𝗽𝗸𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗽: 𝗢𝗰𝘁. 𝟭𝟬𝘁𝗵 Make your own set of chunky knit pumpkins on Sunday, 10/10. Bring texture and softness to your fall decor with this set of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fjTex_0cMz4SUz00

Pert Near Sandstone with special guests: Chicken Wire Empire

Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 190 5th Street, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Pert Near Sandstone returns to The Livery stage on Fri, December 17th with special guests Chicken Wire Empire! 7PM doors | 8PM show - $20

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LL0yk_0cMz4SUz00

Wines of the World - Washington, Oregon, California

Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2774 East Empire Avenue, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Take a tour of West Coast wines. Every week, we'll try 4-6 different wines. Beginners and experts alike will enjoy this sensory experience.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1brfas_0cMz4SUz00

Mobile Food Pantry - Michigan Works

Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 777 D Riverview Drive, Benton Harbor, MI

We are hosting a FREE food pantry! Open to everyone.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qfq82_0cMz4SUz00

An evening with Brendan Bayliss at The Livery

Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 190 5th Street, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Join us at The Livery for a very intimate evening with Brendan Bayliss (of Umphrey’s McGee) as part of The 6th Annual “Funk Fest”!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benton Harbor, MI
Government
City
Benton Harbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Bayliss
Benton Harbor News Flash

Benton Harbor News Flash

Benton Harbor, MI
162
Followers
280
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Benton Harbor News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy