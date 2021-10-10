Coming soon: Bemidji events
(BEMIDJI, MN) Bemidji has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Bemidji area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:07 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:07 PM
Address: 1500 Birchmont Dr NE, Bemidji, MN
BGSU Ice Hockey at Bemidji State Streaming Video: https://bit.ly/3DE364D https://www.bgsufalcons.com/calendar.aspx?id=11237
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 407 Algoma St NW, Bemidji, MN
09/15/2021 Rules Update: Rule #1 of the event states only a single creature type may be used in the deck. Your Commander may be a DIFFERENT creature type than the creatures in your deck. This is...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 407 Algoma St NW, Bemidji, MN
ACG is currently restructuring our weekly in-store D&D play with hopes of creating better access to new players and incentivizing DMs to run fun and exciting games. We're talking with presently...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: Birchmont Dr NE, Bemidji, MN
A Campus Activities Board Halloween is on Facebook. To connect with A Campus Activities Board Halloween, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Address: Bemidji, MN
Join us for this fun Halloween run at City Park! Costumes are strongly encouraged. Registration on race day starts at 9:00am with a race time of 10:00am. Pre-Register $15.00, Day of $20.00...
