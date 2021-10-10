CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Coming soon: Bemidji events

Bemidji Bulletin
Bemidji Bulletin
 6 days ago

(BEMIDJI, MN) Bemidji has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bemidji area:



BGSU Ice Hockey at Bemidji State

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:07 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:07 PM

Address: 1500 Birchmont Dr NE, Bemidji, MN

BGSU Ice Hockey at Bemidji State Streaming Video: https://bit.ly/3DE364D https://www.bgsufalcons.com/calendar.aspx?id=11237



MTG Commander Summit: SPOOKY TRIBAL Edition

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 407 Algoma St NW, Bemidji, MN

09/15/2021 Rules Update: Rule #1 of the event states only a single creature type may be used in the deck. Your Commander may be a DIFFERENT creature type than the creatures in your deck. This is...

D&D Weekly Open Play - Under Development

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 407 Algoma St NW, Bemidji, MN

ACG is currently restructuring our weekly in-store D&D play with hopes of creating better access to new players and incentivizing DMs to run fun and exciting games. We're talking with presently...



A Campus Activities Board Halloween

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Birchmont Dr NE, Bemidji, MN

A Campus Activities Board Halloween is on Facebook. To connect with A Campus Activities Board Halloween, join Facebook today.



Boo Dash 5K Fun Run

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: Bemidji, MN

Join us for this fun Halloween run at City Park! Costumes are strongly encouraged. Registration on race day starts at 9:00am with a race time of 10:00am. Pre-Register $15.00, Day of $20.00...

Bemidji Bulletin

Bemidji Bulletin

Bemidji, MN
