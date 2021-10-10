CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

Ponca City events coming soon

Ponca City Daily
Ponca City Daily
 6 days ago

(PONCA CITY, OK) Live events are lining up on the Ponca City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ponca City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AfGQc_0cMz4QjX00

PYE 3D Printing Class at the UC

Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 2800 N 14th St, Ponca City, OK

from 5:30p-7:30p PYE will partner with the University Center for a 3D printing class. The cost is $20 a person and you must pay and register at the Chamber by October 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dr0Hy_0cMz4QjX00

Ponca City Farmers Market

Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1445-1475 Lake Rd, Ponca City, OK

Season:Summer Market Hours: June - September 2021Tuesdays, 4 PM - 6 PMSaturdays, 8 AM - 11AM Location:14th St. and Lake Road at the Pioneer Woman Museum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hy3A8_0cMz4QjX00

2021 HELLSIDE MANOR Halloween event

Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

2021 HELLSIDE MANOR Halloween event at 1116 S 9th St, Ponca City, OK 74601-6727, United States on Sun Oct 31 2021 at 06:00 pm to 10:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lLMSm_0cMz4QjX00

Halloween Carnival

Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 400 E Central Ave Suite 201 G, Ponca City, OK

Ages 0 - 12. Costume prizes, games and lots of fun for the whole family. 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o0HU6_0cMz4QjX00

Word Search

Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 2024 Turner St, Ponca City, OK

A word search, word find, word seek, word sleuth or mystery word puzzle is a word game that consists of the letters of words placed in a grid, which usually ... Read More

ABOUT

With Ponca City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

