Ponca City events coming soon

(PONCA CITY, OK) Live events are lining up on the Ponca City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ponca City:

PYE 3D Printing Class at the UC Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 2800 N 14th St, Ponca City, OK

from 5:30p-7:30p PYE will partner with the University Center for a 3D printing class. The cost is $20 a person and you must pay and register at the Chamber by October 11

Ponca City Farmers Market Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1445-1475 Lake Rd, Ponca City, OK

Season:Summer Market Hours: June - September 2021Tuesdays, 4 PM - 6 PMSaturdays, 8 AM - 11AM Location:14th St. and Lake Road at the Pioneer Woman Museum.

2021 HELLSIDE MANOR Halloween event Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

2021 HELLSIDE MANOR Halloween event at 1116 S 9th St, Ponca City, OK 74601-6727, United States on Sun Oct 31 2021 at 06:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Halloween Carnival Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 400 E Central Ave Suite 201 G, Ponca City, OK

Ages 0 - 12. Costume prizes, games and lots of fun for the whole family. 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM.

Word Search Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 2024 Turner St, Ponca City, OK

A word search, word find, word seek, word sleuth or mystery word puzzle is a word game that consists of the letters of words placed in a grid, which usually ... Read More