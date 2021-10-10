CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolla, MO

Rolla events coming soon

Rolla Digest
Rolla Digest
 6 days ago

(ROLLA, MO) Rolla has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rolla:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TKLNB_0cMz4Pqo00

Giant Board Games Free Play

Rolla, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 900 N Pine St, Rolla, MO

Join us every Tuesday and Thursday in the Children’s Library from 11:00am- 3:00pm to play GIANT versions of your favorite classic board games! Including connect four, chess, checkers, jenga...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hUjjt_0cMz4Pqo00

Boo-Palooza

Rolla, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 13720 Co Rd 7040, Rolla, MO

The Rolla Downtown's Boo-Palooza will be October 31, 2021. More details to be announced!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00k2P1_0cMz4Pqo00

nile, mo

Rolla, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1101 E 18th St, Rolla, MO

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in nile_mo? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ljUT_0cMz4Pqo00

Rolla Farmers Market

Rolla, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 999-901 N Elm St, Rolla, MO

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 1- October 30, 2021 Wednesdays, 3PM - 6PM Location:902 N Elm Street, downtown behind City Hall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yES0I_0cMz4Pqo00

Floating Pumpkin Patch

Rolla, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1200 Holloway St, Rolla, MO

Join us in the pool for an evening of fun. Plus, we’ll have a bounce house in the gym. Don’t miss the fun, register today. COST: $5 per person; $10 if you want to take home a pumpkin Please...

