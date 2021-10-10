Coming soon: Livingston events
(LIVINGSTON, TX) Livingston has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Livingston:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Address: 2025 N Houston St, Livingston, TX
Hallelujah Harvest is a free family event with games for all ages. There will be a drama/skit, train ride, cotton candy, snow cones, elote, hotdogs, cokes and hot chocolate, a firetruck, an...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Address: 925 US-59, Livingston, TX
Livingston Trade Days is set up in Livingston's scenic Pedigo Park. Shoppers peruse through two covered pavilions and open‑air lots that are host to a wide variety of food, arts and crafts...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Address: 21 Wolf Creek Park Road, Coldspring, TX
Car Truck and Bike Show. Usually around 200 entries. 50/50 raffle with our share donated to a local non‑profit (TBD).
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:15 PM
Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Goodrich, TX 77335
Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Address: 3017 FM3277, Livingston, TX
Smoke & Mirrors Band is on Facebook. To connect with Smoke & Mirrors Band, join Facebook today.
