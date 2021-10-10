CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcminnville, TN

Mcminnville calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(MCMINNVILLE, TN) Mcminnville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mcminnville area:

The Outlaws

Mcminnville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 1437 Cumberland Caverns Rd, McMinnville, TN 37110

The Outlaws 333 Feet Below Ground at Cumberland Caverns Live!

Halloween Boo-vine Fun Run

McMinnville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 402 N Chancery St, McMinnville, TN

Let’s have a scary good time at Mad Cow Running Company & Outfitters’ first Halloween Fun run. We will do a run from the store at 6pm. 1 mile and 5K options are available. All ability levels are...

Warren County Farmer's Market

McMinnville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 100 Market St, McMinnville, TN

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: April - November 2021Saturdays, 7AM - 1PM May - November 2021Wednesdays, 7AM - 1PM Location:100 Market Street

Fall Harvest Festival

McMinnville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 Chapel Dr, McMinnville, TN

List of Christ United Methodist Church upcoming events. Festivals Events by Christ United Methodist Church. Events - Fall Harvest Festival, Vacation Bible Scho

Fear Not Fest

McMinnville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1707 Yager Rd, McMinnville, TN

A county-wide Trunk or Treat event for the whole family! In preparation for this event, PCC is collecting donated candy. LOTS will be needed! Candy can be dropped off in our Children's Building.

With Mcminnville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

