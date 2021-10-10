CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ridgecrest, CA

Ridgecrest events coming soon

Ridgecrest News Watch
Ridgecrest News Watch
 6 days ago

(RIDGECREST, CA) Live events are lining up on the Ridgecrest calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ridgecrest:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JP1mI_0cMz4MRr00

Heartland Charter School-CNC Stables Field Trip- Ridgecrest

Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1527 South Gateway Boulevard, Ridgecrest, CA 93555

PLEASE READ THE DETAILS OF THIS FIELD TRIP CAREFULLY. EACH FIELD TRIP HAS UNIQUE GUIDELINES FOR AGES, NUMBER OF CHAPERONES, ETC. NO REFUNDS!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mdzgw_0cMz4MRr00

Women's Bible Study

Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Every Thursday for the next 7 weeks at 6:30 PM, we will be doing a Women's Bible Study on "Elijah - Faith and Fire" by Priscilla Shirer. We want you there! Books can be purchased in house for $15...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rTMIJ_0cMz4MRr00

Oct 29th Paint Night

Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 117 N Alvord St, Ridgecrest, CA

Paint Night Oct 29th at VFW Ship 4084, 117 N Alvord St, Ridgecrest, CA, US 93555, Ridgecrest, United States on Fri Oct 29 2021 at 06:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SXPYa_0cMz4MRr00

Oktoberfest Beer & Food Pairing

Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 259 Balsam Street, Ridgecrest, CA 93555

Ein Prost! Harvest time is here and that means an Oktoberfest beer and food pairing is too!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xraXi_0cMz4MRr00

2021 IWV Toys for Tots Free 5k Fun Run/Walk

Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: Halsey Avenue, Ridgecrest, CA 93555

Join us for a Free 5k Fun Run/Walk! Bring a toy and put a smile on a child.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgecrest, CA
Local
California Government
Ridgecrest, CA
Government
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priscilla Shirer
Ridgecrest News Watch

Ridgecrest News Watch

Ridgecrest, CA
80
Followers
294
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ridgecrest News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy