Ridgecrest events coming soon

(RIDGECREST, CA) Live events are lining up on the Ridgecrest calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ridgecrest:

Heartland Charter School-CNC Stables Field Trip- Ridgecrest Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1527 South Gateway Boulevard, Ridgecrest, CA 93555

PLEASE READ THE DETAILS OF THIS FIELD TRIP CAREFULLY. EACH FIELD TRIP HAS UNIQUE GUIDELINES FOR AGES, NUMBER OF CHAPERONES, ETC. NO REFUNDS!

Women's Bible Study Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Every Thursday for the next 7 weeks at 6:30 PM, we will be doing a Women's Bible Study on "Elijah - Faith and Fire" by Priscilla Shirer. We want you there! Books can be purchased in house for $15...

Oct 29th Paint Night Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 117 N Alvord St, Ridgecrest, CA

Paint Night Oct 29th at VFW Ship 4084, 117 N Alvord St, Ridgecrest, CA, US 93555, Ridgecrest, United States on Fri Oct 29 2021 at 06:00 pm

Oktoberfest Beer & Food Pairing Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 259 Balsam Street, Ridgecrest, CA 93555

Ein Prost! Harvest time is here and that means an Oktoberfest beer and food pairing is too!

2021 IWV Toys for Tots Free 5k Fun Run/Walk Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: Halsey Avenue, Ridgecrest, CA 93555

Join us for a Free 5k Fun Run/Walk! Bring a toy and put a smile on a child.