Ruston calendar: Coming events

(RUSTON, LA) Live events are lining up on the Ruston calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ruston area:

Legacy Brunch Ruston, LA

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 910 North Trenton Street, Ruston, LA 71270

The Legacy Brunch is an event designed to help bring more exposure to young aspiring artists.

Halloween Dance Spooktacular! Ruston, LA

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Join us for all or part of this fundraising dance special supporting Freedom 13 Ministries, helping victims and putting an end to human trafficking. Door prizes, giveaways and refreshments...

Ruston Farmers' Market Ruston, LA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 220 E Mississippi Ave, Ruston, LA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 9AM - 1pmLocation:220 East Mississippi Avenue

loe, la Ruston, LA

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1400 Celebrity Dr, Ruston, LA

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in loe_la? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

TTC Auger Boring School (ABS) 2021 Ruston, LA

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 911 Hergot Drive, Ruston, LA 71272

Please mark your calendars for October 25-29, 2021. The TTC will be conducting their 4th Annual ABS at the LA Tech IFM & the BERT Facility.