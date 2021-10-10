CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Ruston calendar: Coming events

Ruston News Watch
Ruston News Watch
 6 days ago

(RUSTON, LA) Live events are lining up on the Ruston calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ruston area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EV9pU_0cMz4LZ800

Legacy Brunch

Ruston, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 910 North Trenton Street, Ruston, LA 71270

The Legacy Brunch is an event designed to help bring more exposure to young aspiring artists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ubdeq_0cMz4LZ800

Halloween Dance Spooktacular!

Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Join us for all or part of this fundraising dance special supporting Freedom 13 Ministries, helping victims and putting an end to human trafficking. Door prizes, giveaways and refreshments...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255Od3_0cMz4LZ800

Ruston Farmers' Market

Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 220 E Mississippi Ave, Ruston, LA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 9AM - 1pmLocation:220 East Mississippi Avenue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GP6Z3_0cMz4LZ800

loe, la

Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1400 Celebrity Dr, Ruston, LA

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in loe_la? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cTG2s_0cMz4LZ800

TTC Auger Boring School (ABS) 2021

Ruston, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 911 Hergot Drive, Ruston, LA 71272

Please mark your calendars for October 25-29, 2021. The TTC will be conducting their 4th Annual ABS at the LA Tech IFM & the BERT Facility.

