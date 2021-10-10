Montrose calendar: Coming events

(MONTROSE, CO) Live events are coming to Montrose.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Montrose:

Colorado Handgun Permit Course - Women Only - Montrose, CO Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1391 S Townsend Ave, Montrose, CO

Handgun Permit Course Sign Up Here: https://www.focusedfire-training.com/event/concealed-handgun-permit-course-women-only-montrose-co/ This class meets and exceeds the state of Colorado...

Comfort Zone Support Group Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 800 S 3rd St, Montrose, CO

Receiving a cancer diagnosis can be one of the most traumatic and stressful times of your life. Comfort Zone is a space whereb we want to provide practical information and a place to connect and...

Western Slope Reining Horse Association Harvest Buckle Bonanza Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1001 N 2nd St, Montrose, CO

Spectators welcome, admission is free. Concession stand will be open for the duration of the event. What is Reining? Reining is a judged equine event. The rider guides the horse through a set of...

Fantastic Fantasia- A Spooktacular! Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1800 E Pavilion Pl, Montrose, CO

With a showcase of spooky classical masterpieces, the orchestra kicks off the VSA’s Jubilee Season with a thrilling performance of Disney’s groundbreaking marriage of symphonic music and...

Bridging The Gap Medical Interpretation Training Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

