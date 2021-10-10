What’s up Jasper: Local events calendar

(JASPER, AL) Jasper has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jasper:

Fall Festival Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 6450 Curry Hwy, Jasper, AL

Fall Festival time is here! This year we will be having Carnival Rides, Train Rides, Giant Slides, S'mores, Boiled Peanuts, Redemption Road Walk-Through, and Trunk or Treat all for free out in the...

2021 JDG Glow League Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3707 Coral Blvd, Jasper, AL

Our final league of 2021, Glow League at North Jasper Park! $5 for bag tag if you haven't already bought one $10 one-time league fee (women and those under 15 free) $3 optional CTP $2 optional Ace...

Hallowicked Barn Bash Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 59 Huckleberry Ln, Jasper, AL

Thursday, October 21 from 8-11 PM ft. DJ Skippo About this Event Join DJ Skippo on the dance floor for a night you won't forget! Costumes highly encouraged, with a cash prize for Most Iconic Duo...

Sunday Morning Worship Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 17010 AL-69, Jasper, AL

Worship @ 10am and Bible Classes for All Ages @ 11am. What to Expect Visiting a new church can be intimidating. When you visit the Midway Church of Christ, you will never be asked to stand up...

Cars & Coffee Jasper Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Cars & Coffee Jasper is on Facebook. To connect with Cars & Coffee Jasper, join Facebook today.