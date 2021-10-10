CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, AL

What’s up Jasper: Local events calendar

Jasper News Alert
Jasper News Alert
 6 days ago

(JASPER, AL) Jasper has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jasper:

Fall Festival

Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 6450 Curry Hwy, Jasper, AL

Fall Festival time is here! This year we will be having Carnival Rides, Train Rides, Giant Slides, S'mores, Boiled Peanuts, Redemption Road Walk-Through, and Trunk or Treat all for free out in the...

2021 JDG Glow League

Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3707 Coral Blvd, Jasper, AL

Our final league of 2021, Glow League at North Jasper Park! $5 for bag tag if you haven't already bought one $10 one-time league fee (women and those under 15 free) $3 optional CTP $2 optional Ace...

Hallowicked Barn Bash

Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 59 Huckleberry Ln, Jasper, AL

Thursday, October 21 from 8-11 PM ft. DJ Skippo About this Event Join DJ Skippo on the dance floor for a night you won't forget! Costumes highly encouraged, with a cash prize for Most Iconic Duo...

Sunday Morning Worship

Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 17010 AL-69, Jasper, AL

Worship @ 10am and Bible Classes for All Ages @ 11am. What to Expect Visiting a new church can be intimidating. When you visit the Midway Church of Christ, you will never be asked to stand up...

Cars & Coffee Jasper

Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Cars & Coffee Jasper is on Facebook. To connect with Cars & Coffee Jasper, join Facebook today.

Jasper News Alert

Jasper News Alert

Jasper, AL
ABOUT

With Jasper News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

