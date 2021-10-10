Events on the Kailua Kona calendar
(KAILUA KONA, HI) Live events are lining up on the Kailua Kona calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kailua Kona:
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 78-6831 Alii Drive, #232, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740
Come to Keauhou Shopping Center for your FREE trick-or-treat bag. Goodies and surprises while supplies last. Register early.
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: Lower Nāpo'opo'o Rd, Captain Cook, HI
A rejuvenating yoga experience immersed in nature. Dearest yogis! I'm thrilled to invite you to join me for a magical retreat on the Big Island Whale Spirit Sanctuary. From the moment I landed...
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
List of Andy Potts upcoming events. Sports Events by Andy Potts. Professional Triathlete and Family Man. Events - AP RACING CAMP- KONA, AP Racing Camp: Lake Ta
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: Captain Cook, HI
A USFF Judge training course will be held in connection with the Hawaii Cup of Freediving competition. If interested, send a message to president@usfre
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 PM
Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI
This group is about getting together and connecting through music. All instruments and all levels are welcome, and singers, too. Contact Barbara Hoist: barb.jean.hoist@gmail.com Our regular...
