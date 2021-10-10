CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua-kona, HI

Events on the Kailua Kona calendar

Kailua-Kona News Beat
Kailua-Kona News Beat
 6 days ago

(KAILUA KONA, HI) Live events are lining up on the Kailua Kona calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kailua Kona:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vooyi_0cMz4DVK00

Candy Crawl To-Go

Kailua Kona, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 78-6831 Alii Drive, #232, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Come to Keauhou Shopping Center for your FREE trick-or-treat bag. Goodies and surprises while supplies last. Register early.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09s9Jo_0cMz4DVK00

Hawaii Magic. Yoga + Adventure Retreat

Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Lower Nāpo'opo'o Rd, Captain Cook, HI

A rejuvenating yoga experience immersed in nature. Dearest yogis! I'm thrilled to invite you to join me for a magical retreat on the Big Island Whale Spirit Sanctuary. From the moment I landed...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qVzDI_0cMz4DVK00

AP RACING CAMP- KONA

Kealakekua, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

List of Andy Potts upcoming events. Sports Events by Andy Potts. Professional Triathlete and Family Man. Events - AP RACING CAMP- KONA, AP Racing Camp: Lake Ta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zkt7a_0cMz4DVK00

USFF Open Water Judge Course

Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Captain Cook, HI

A USFF Judge training course will be held in connection with the Hawaii Cup of Freediving competition. If interested, send a message to president@usfre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fCUXc_0cMz4DVK00

Kanikapila (Zoom)

Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

This group is about getting together and connecting through music. All instruments and all levels are welcome, and singers, too. Contact Barbara Hoist: barb.jean.hoist@gmail.com Our regular...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
