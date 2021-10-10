What’s up Butte: Local events calendar

(BUTTE, MT) Butte has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Butte:

Hemlock in Butte, MT Butte, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 215 W Broadway St, Butte, MT

Hemlock, At Home in Hell, Dragged Out. All ages show. $15 adv, $20 at the door.

TEEN NIGHT! PIZZA & PAINTING Butte, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

$25 Drop off your teens for pizza and painting! Ages: 13 to 18

Gracious Space - Train the Trainer 2021 Butte, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: TBA, Billings, MT 59701

Become trained and certified to facilitate this collaborative leadership model known as Gracious Space.

ThetaHealing® Advanced DNA Butte, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Expand your Basic DNA ThetaHealing® knowledge in this 3-Day Class. Prerequisites: ThetaHealing® Basic DNA When? Monday, October 25th 5pm - 10pm Tuesday, October 26th 5 pm - 10 pm Wednesday...

EllieMae Acoustic @ Mac's Tavern MONTANA Butte, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 125 N Main St, Butte, MT

EllieMae Acoustic @ Mac's Tavern MONTANA at Mac's Tavern of Butte, 125 N Main St, Butte, United States on Fri Oct 22 2021 at 09:00 pm