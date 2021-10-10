Marquette calendar: Events coming up

(MARQUETTE, MI) Live events are coming to Marquette.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marquette:

Willow Wreath Workshop Marquette, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 260 Northwoods Road, Marquette, MI 49855

Create your own willow holiday wreath at Barrel + Beam

Jazz at The Landmark Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Join Gretchen and Luke for a night of delicious cocktails, beautiful atmosphere and jazz favorites in the Sky Lounge—on the 6th floor of the historic Landmark Inn. ??✨ Also check out other Music...

Mastering Risotto Marquette, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 502 W. Washington, Marquette Township, MI 49855

Learn the tips to make risotto that is perfectly all'onda every time.

Care Fund Concert Marquette, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Address: 611 North Front Street / Graveret School, Marquette, MI 49855

Joshua Davis and May Erlewine return to support Trillium House's only major fund raising event for the Care Fund.

Connect UP Health SummIT 2021 Marquette, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1401 Presque Isle Avenue, Marquette, MI 49855

Join us for the 3rd annual Connect UP Health SummIT at the beautiful Northern Center at Northern Michigan University in Marquette, MI.