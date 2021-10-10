CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marquette, MI

Marquette calendar: Events coming up

Marquette Daily
Marquette Daily
 6 days ago

(MARQUETTE, MI) Live events are coming to Marquette.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marquette:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IKLeR_0cMz4Ar900

Willow Wreath Workshop

Marquette, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 260 Northwoods Road, Marquette, MI 49855

Create your own willow holiday wreath at Barrel + Beam

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wPSNU_0cMz4Ar900

Jazz at The Landmark

Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Join Gretchen and Luke for a night of delicious cocktails, beautiful atmosphere and jazz favorites in the Sky Lounge—on the 6th floor of the historic Landmark Inn. ??✨ Also check out other Music...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BFYTJ_0cMz4Ar900

Mastering Risotto

Marquette, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 502 W. Washington, Marquette Township, MI 49855

Learn the tips to make risotto that is perfectly all'onda every time.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ADt2U_0cMz4Ar900

Care Fund Concert

Marquette, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Address: 611 North Front Street / Graveret School, Marquette, MI 49855

Joshua Davis and May Erlewine return to support Trillium House's only major fund raising event for the Care Fund.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qokJ4_0cMz4Ar900

Connect UP Health SummIT 2021

Marquette, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1401 Presque Isle Avenue, Marquette, MI 49855

Join us for the 3rd annual Connect UP Health SummIT at the beautiful Northern Center at Northern Michigan University in Marquette, MI.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marquette, MI
Government
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Marquette, MI
State
Washington State
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Barrel Beam Starts#Onda#Trillium House#The Care Fund#Connect Up Health#Mi
Marquette Daily

Marquette Daily

Marquette, MI
52
Followers
307
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marquette Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy