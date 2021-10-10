What’s up Seneca: Local events calendar

(SENECA, SC) Seneca is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Seneca area:

Oconee County Community-Wide Baby Shower

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 450 E Perkins Creek Rd, Seneca, SC

Oconee County Community-Wide Baby Shower Hosted By The Parenting Place. Event starts at Sat Oct 23 2021 at 11:00 am and happening at Seneca., Oconee County Community-Wide Baby ShowerAbout this...

Halloween on the Green

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 621 N Townville St, Seneca, SC

Halloween on the Green comes back this year bigger and stronger with a new co-sponsor, Golden Corner Jeeps! We’ll have trick or treating for children 12 and under, a costume contest, and also, for...

Little Cane Creek Farm Visit

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2480 SC-11, West Union, SC

We will be going to little Cane Creek Farm and Corn maze. We get a special admission price of $8/person in addition to a free weekend visit. They will have educational booths set up for children...

Small Group Fearless Conversations

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:15 AM

Never attended Small Group? Looking to connect and make new friends? Join us!!

AWANA Registration Night

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 4010 Keowee School Rd, Seneca, SC

All families with K5-5th grade students are invited to join us for AWANA Registration Night! We are excited to see everyone again!