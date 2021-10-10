CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatsworth, GA

What’s up Chatsworth: Local events calendar

 6 days ago

(CHATSWORTH, GA) Chatsworth has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chatsworth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gBYIA_0cMz48Aw00

Barks & Books — Children

Chatsworth, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 706 Old Dalton Ellijay Rd, Chatsworth, GA

Open to all ages. Children of all ages can come and enjoy time reading with local therapy dogs at the library! September 24th: 3pm – 4pm October 22nd: 3pm – 4pm Disclaimer: All aspects of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qwg55_0cMz48Aw00

Black Bear Festival

Chatsworth, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 126 N 3rd Ave, Chatsworth, GA

Black Bear Festival October 16th & 17th 2021 Chatsworth, GA! The Frontmen of Country!!! Featuring Richie McDonald (Lonestar) Larry Stewart (Restless Heart) & Tim Rushlow (Little Texas)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2msVEY_0cMz48Aw00

The Bald Bearhoti Fall Trail Fest

Chatsworth, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 181 Fort Mountain State Park Rd, Chatsworth, GA

This 3 day trail event is open to mountain bikers as well as trail runners! I love both sports, and I'm excited to announce an event that finally allows us all to play together on the same trails...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k617Z_0cMz48Aw00

Hunted House

Dalton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 528 McGhee Drive, #30721, Dalton, GA 30721

We will have vendors selling funnel cakes, hotdogs great music, so bring your family and friends for a great scary night!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Al47s_0cMz48Aw00

DIY Cord Crafting

Chatsworth, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 82 GA-225, Chatsworth, GA

Before super-glue and duct tape, people still required adhesives to aid in daily survival skills. Participants in this class will learn to make their own glue from natural elements. This class is...

