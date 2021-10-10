Coming soon: Beckley events

(BECKLEY, WV) Beckley is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beckley:

WVU Tech Career, Internship, and Co-Op Fair - Fall 2021 Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 400 S Kanawha St, Beckley, WV

WVU Tech's Career, Internship, and Co-Op Fair is the place for students to connect with employers in their field. This event is great for students seeking internships/co-ops, part-time, or...

Mindful Gentle Yoga / Beginner Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 21 Mallard Ct, Beckley, WV

Instructor: Julie An easy-paced class with an emphasis on gentle movement, sweet stretches, breathing and relaxation. Each class begins with a meditation. Poses are done carefully and slowly...

Open Flow / Mixed Levels Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 21 Mallard Ct, Beckley, WV

Instructor: Julie Pairing postures with breath we create a moving meditation while improving our strength, flexibility and balance. Prior yoga experience is helpful. Also called Vinyasa Yoga or...

Out On A Limb (Beckley, WV) Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Meets 2nd Monday from 2:00 – 4:00 at ARH Medical Hall | 1256 N Eisenhower Dr, Beckley, WV

Haunted Coal Mine Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 513 Ewart Ave, Beckley, WV

Travel into the depths of the earth at the Beckley Haunted Coal Mine. Visitors will board a “man car” that will take you deep into the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine. As the car twists and turns...