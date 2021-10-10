Live events on the horizon in Big Spring

(BIG SPRING, TX) Live events are coming to Big Spring.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Big Spring:

Bohemian Rhapsody: The Music of Queen featuring Jeans & Classics Big Spring, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 310 East 3rd Street, Big Spring, TX 79720

This will be the performance of the Music of Queen that we have had to postpone in the past. Hopefully, THIS TIME!!!

TNM Petition Signing Event – Stanton Stanton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 209 N Saint Peter St, Stanton, TX

The Texas Nationalist Movement is holding a TEXIT Petition Signing event in Stanton and we need your signature! TNM’s Certified Petition Circulators will be at Old Sorehead Trade Days starting at...

Spring Pops Concert Big Spring, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 08:30 PM

Address: 310 East 3rd Street, Big Spring, TX 79720

The Symphony will be performing Pop music featuring several soloists!

Halloween Costume Party Big Spring, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 113 S Main St, Big Spring, TX

Drink Specials Prizes For 1st 2nd 3rd Best Costume Party On The Patio With DJ Wildman

knapp, tx Big Spring, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

