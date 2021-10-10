Garden City calendar: What's coming up

(GARDEN CITY, KS) Garden City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Garden City:

Garden City Gun & Knife Show Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 209 Lake Ave, Garden City, KS

The Garden City Gun & Knife Show will be held on Oct 16th – 17th, 2021 in Garden City, KS. This Garden City gun show is held at Finney County Fairgrounds and hosted by ALLTEX Gun Shows. All...

Maze of Nightmares Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3555 N Jennie Barker Rd, Garden City, KS

Because so many requested, here it is! Our first kid friendly halloween maze This maze will have no scaring involved. Perfect for parents with children.

Papercraft Mask Workshop Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2308 N 3rd St, Garden City, KS

Come to the makerspace and spend the afternoon making an awesome low-poly papercraft mask! We'll be downloading patterns from the amazing Wintercroft website, cutting them out from cardstock with...

Watercolor Workshop: Fall Colors Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Learn basic watercolor techniques and tricks during November's watercolor workshop at Garden City Arts.

Pastor-Spouse Date Night Garden City Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 2708 North 3rd Street, #3170, Garden City, KS 67846

Join us for an evening of encouragement! Relax with other ministry couples over a great dinner, good fun and refreshing conversation.