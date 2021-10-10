Live events coming up in Lewiston

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(LEWISTON, ID) Live events are lining up on the Lewiston calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lewiston:

Twin River Genealogy Help

Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Learn tips and tricks to trace your family history! Twin River genealogists can help you maneuver library resources for your family history journey. To see what our Special Topics are for each...

QuickBooks Basics 1 & 2

Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: SBDC, 406 Main St, Lewiston, ID

Instructor: Judy Schumacher Accurate and timely accounting records can be critical to success. The IRS, lenders, potential buyers, and good decision making all require good bookkeeping. QuickBooks...

18 and over - BOO Gnome!

Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 504 Main St #240, Lewiston, ID

Ages: 18 and over Adults will have a wonderful time stretching their creative muscles in this guided painting class. You will have your choice of piece to paint with the chunky glaze in the $20...

Potter Party Year 4 @ Brock's

Lewiston, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Address: 504 Main Street, Lewiston, ID 83501

Attention Students! Year 4 is official, and we are going bigger then ever! Tons of amazing games, prizes food, and potions to explore!

Bingo

Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 17500 Nez Perce Rd, Lewiston, ID

Join us in the Event Center! Doors Open: 8:30am Sales Begin: 9:30am Session Start: 12pm (Noon) Must be 18 years or older with valid photo I.D.

