Carlsbad, NM

Carlsbad events calendar

Carlsbad Dispatch
Carlsbad Dispatch
 6 days ago

(CARLSBAD, NM) Carlsbad is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Carlsbad:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WEEWp_0cMz42sa00

Drive-Thru Fall Festival Annual Meeting & Member Appreciation Event

Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Join us for our Annual Meeting & Member Appreciation Drive-Thru Fall Festival! We truly value our members and didn't want to miss out on this event- so we figured out a safe, covid-free way to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJ1Rh_0cMz42sa00

Student Fall Retreat

Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 322 W Grand Ave, Artesia, NM

This is for 6th-12th graders $60 per student and $40 for additional siblings. Sign up here: https://bit.ly/3zAdZ4t More detailed information here: https://docdro.id/9HaXv9z Each fall we partner...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=380CuG_0cMz42sa00

Monkey Run-Carlsbad

Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 708 Park Dr, Carlsbad, NM

Details ***CARLSBAD, NM: PLEASE BE SURE TO REGISTER AS A SLEEPY MONKEY!***www.MonkeyRun.Org Monkey Run is a fun and family friendly 1 Mile & 5K run/walk, with the purpose of fundraising for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c96UX_0cMz42sa00

GRACE AND POWER WOMEN’S CONFERENCE

Carlsbad, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 234 North 6th Street, Carlsbad, NM 88220

This is the 4th annual Grace & Power Women’s Conference! This is a multi cultural, multi generational, multi denominational conference!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dgjDs_0cMz42sa00

The Road to Reformation

Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 402 W Grand Ave, Artesia, NM

In a world that is crying out for change, where do we look? Join us as we explore the way forward for Christians. Revolution or Reformation? Which do we need now? Join us in person or online for...

