What’s up Thomasville: Local events calendar

(THOMASVILLE, GA) Thomasville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Thomasville:

Story Time Thomasville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 126 S Broad St, Thomasville, GA

Story time is back! Join us at The Bookshelf to hear a children’s book read aloud by one of our staff members. Masks required.

63rd Deep South Fair - Thomasville, GA Thomasville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 2057 GA-122, Thomasville, GA

Join us for the 63rd annual Deep South Fair in Thomasville, GA. Great rides, food and entertainment for all. Visit our website for all up to date info. www.deepsouthfa

Oktober Tailgate Feast — Hands & Hearts for Horses Thomasville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 3824 Lower Cairo Rd, Thomasville, GA

Come sporting your favorite College Football team or throw back jersey! Sponsorship packages will consist of finger lickin’ good barbecue dinner and sides, your choice of beverages and all the...

GA Region 1-AA Cross Country Championship Thomasville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1251 US-319 S, Thomasville, GA

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 GA Region 1-AA Cross Country Championship, hosted by Thomasville High School in Thomasville GA. Starting Wednesday, October 27th.

WAF 2021 | Whiskey in the Woods Thomasville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 2106 N Meridian Dr., Thomasville, GA 31792

Enjoy whiskey the way nature intended: next to a bonfire in the woods with live music, hearty bites and good friends!