Sedalia, MO

Sedalia calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(SEDALIA, MO) Sedalia is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sedalia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pyMho_0cMz407800

Murder Mystery @ the Moose

Sedalia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 119 Winchester Dr, Sedalia, MO

Join the Sedalia Moose Lodge 1494 for a night of fun and suspense with our murder mystery "A Dance with Death."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11u6TR_0cMz407800

Zombie Crawl 2021

Sedalia, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 415 South Ohio Avenue, Sedalia, MO 65301

Are you goblins and ghouls ready to get spooky?! Put on your best costume and get ready to attend Zombie Crawl (hosted by the Sedalia Lions)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qDXlp_0cMz407800

Missouri – Introduction to Fostering Class

Sedalia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 20360 Tangle Nook Rd, Sedalia, MO

If you’re interested in being a part of something truly LIFE CHANGING, ?fostering a Retrieving Freedom puppy, (Service Dog in Training), may be just what you’re looking for! ?♥️ Join us for an...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bDeHS_0cMz407800

THICK-or-TREAT 2: Rap Wizards Revenge

Sedalia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 700 S Ohio Ave, Sedalia, MO

The veil between life and death is thinning. A raging spirt seeks vengeance. It is said that every Halloween, The Rap Wizard rises from Hell to throw a killer show. Join us at Craft Beer Cellar...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P3kJd_0cMz407800

Multiple Estate Auction

Sedalia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

: From hwy 65 & 50 intersection go East on Broadway 2 miles to S Montgomery Ave. turn Right (South) onto Montgomery. go ½ mile to Auction on Right. Watch for signs on Sale Day o:p Household ...

