CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ardmore, OK

Ardmore calendar: What's coming up

Ardmore Digest
Ardmore Digest
 6 days ago

(ARDMORE, OK) Live events are coming to Ardmore.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ardmore:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tdr68_0cMz3zBN00

Security Guard Phase 2 - Session 1 - John Randolph

Ardmore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2610 Sam Noble Pkwy, Ardmore, OK

Topics include Practicing Public Relations, Performing Fixed Post Duties, Patrolling, Investigating Security Incidents and Terrorism Awareness.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QfigZ_0cMz3zBN00

DUSTIN LEE MARTIN LIVE

Ardmore, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 24 Mill Street Southeast, Ardmore, OK 73401

Dustin Lee Martin Live In Concert Mill Street Tavern, Ardmore Ok Great food and drinks! Free show. Saturday Sept 25, 2021 8 to 11 pm

Learn More

Ardmore 10:30am – Southern Oklahoma Tech

Ardmore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2610 Sam Noble Pkwy, Ardmore, OK

Southern Oklahoma Tech - Business Development Center Sign-in begins at 10:00 a.m. $75 cash or money order. No appointment necessary.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w6Pny_0cMz3zBN00

Life Line Screening - Ardmore OK

Ardmore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 625 E Main St, Ardmore, OK

625 E Main St, Ardmore OK 73401. Sponsored by: Norman Regional Health System. Life Line Screening is the world’s leading provider of preventive health screenings. AND WE ARE COMING TO YOUR...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHPun_0cMz3zBN00

Rallycross #12 NIGHTTIME

Ardmore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Old US Hwy 70, Ardmore, OK

Facebook keeps deleting descriptions. So frustrating. Last points event of the season followed by the season awards ceremony! You must pay the venue $10 per person to get in. To find us, just...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Ardmore, OK
Government
City
Ardmore, OK
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tavern#Public Relations#Sun Oct 10#Ardmore Ok Great#Life Line Screening#Us Hwy 70
Ardmore Digest

Ardmore Digest

Ardmore, OK
74
Followers
309
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ardmore Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy