Ardmore calendar: What's coming up

(ARDMORE, OK) Live events are coming to Ardmore.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ardmore:

Security Guard Phase 2 - Session 1 - John Randolph Ardmore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2610 Sam Noble Pkwy, Ardmore, OK

Topics include Practicing Public Relations, Performing Fixed Post Duties, Patrolling, Investigating Security Incidents and Terrorism Awareness.

DUSTIN LEE MARTIN LIVE Ardmore, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 24 Mill Street Southeast, Ardmore, OK 73401

Dustin Lee Martin Live In Concert Mill Street Tavern, Ardmore Ok Great food and drinks! Free show. Saturday Sept 25, 2021 8 to 11 pm

Ardmore 10:30am – Southern Oklahoma Tech Ardmore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2610 Sam Noble Pkwy, Ardmore, OK

Southern Oklahoma Tech - Business Development Center Sign-in begins at 10:00 a.m. $75 cash or money order. No appointment necessary.



Life Line Screening - Ardmore OK Ardmore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 625 E Main St, Ardmore, OK

625 E Main St, Ardmore OK 73401. Sponsored by: Norman Regional Health System. Life Line Screening is the world’s leading provider of preventive health screenings. AND WE ARE COMING TO YOUR...

Rallycross #12 NIGHTTIME Ardmore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Old US Hwy 70, Ardmore, OK

Facebook keeps deleting descriptions. So frustrating. Last points event of the season followed by the season awards ceremony! You must pay the venue $10 per person to get in. To find us, just...