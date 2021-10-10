Tehachapi calendar: Coming events

(TEHACHAPI, CA) Live events are lining up on the Tehachapi calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tehachapi:

Heartland Charter School- Tehachapi Museums Tehachapi, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 310 South Green Street, Tehachapi, CA 93561

PLEASE READ THE DETAILS OF THIS FIELD TRIP CAREFULLY. EACH FIELD TRIP HAS UNIQUE GUIDELINES FOR AGES, NUMBER OF CHAPERONES, ETC. NO REFUNDS!

Community Blood Drive! Tehachapi, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1100 Magellan Dr, Tehachapi, CA

Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley and Houchin Blood bank will host a Blood Drive. This Blood Drive will be hosted on Thursday, October, 21st Time: 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Location: 1100 Magellan Dr...

Cool Breeze Palms - Easel Event Tehachapi, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 27850 Stallion Springs Dr, Tehachapi, CA

Cool Breeze Palms - Easel Event $26 We are headed out to Stallion Spring for some creativity! So grab a friend and come on out and join us! Bring your own snacks & beverages.

Family Storytime & Craft Tehachapi, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 212 S Green St, Tehachapi, CA

Listen to fun, educational stories, sing silly songs, move and dance, and finish up with a craft.

Household Hazardous Drop Off Tehachapi, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 12001 E Tehachapi Blvd, Tehachapi, CA

Kern County Public Works is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off Day at the Tehachapi Landfill on Saturday October 30, 9 AM - 1 PM. For more information go to www.KernPublicW