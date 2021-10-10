CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, TX

Events on the Greenville calendar

Greenville Today
Greenville Today
 6 days ago

(GREENVILLE, TX) Live events are coming to Greenville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Greenville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHBeP_0cMz3xPv00

Family Fun Fridays

Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1 Lou Finney Ln, Greenville, TX

Family Fun Fridays: Watch It, Play It, Build It, & Create It at the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bG4DS_0cMz3xPv00

Covenant Fellowship Church

Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 6600 W. FM 1570, Greenville, TX

Sunday Morning Worship - Welcome to Covenant Fellowship Church in Greenville, Texas! We are happy you are here!

Learn More

Storytime

Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1 Lou Finney Ln, Greenville, TX

Storytime is intended for Infants-5yrs (on until Kindergarten), but all ages are welcome!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IcwIC_0cMz3xPv00

Hump Day Happy Hour at Texan Theater

Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 2712 Lee St, Greenville, TX

The Texan Theater has something fantastic on Wednesday afternoons…a delightfully different kind of Happy Hour. Hump Day Happy Hour, takes place every Wednesday afternoon at the Texan Theater from...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22HAsF_0cMz3xPv00

FAll Family Festival Trunk or Treat

Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 4311 US-380 BUS, Greenville, TX

Trunk Or Treat 2021 Events in Greenville, Texas, Discover best of Halloween Trunk Or Treat events, Parties, and Celebrations in Greenville, Texas. Find information & tickets of upcoming Trunk Or...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Greenville, TX
Greenville, TX
Government
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Hump Day#Tx Family Fun Fridays#Build It#Sun Oct 10#The Texan Theater#Celebrations
Greenville Today

Greenville Today

Greenville, TX
101
Followers
301
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy