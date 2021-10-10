Events on the Greenville calendar

(GREENVILLE, TX) Live events are coming to Greenville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Greenville:

Family Fun Fridays Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1 Lou Finney Ln, Greenville, TX

Family Fun Fridays: Watch It, Play It, Build It, & Create It at the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library!

Covenant Fellowship Church Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 6600 W. FM 1570, Greenville, TX

Sunday Morning Worship - Welcome to Covenant Fellowship Church in Greenville, Texas! We are happy you are here!

Storytime Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1 Lou Finney Ln, Greenville, TX

Storytime is intended for Infants-5yrs (on until Kindergarten), but all ages are welcome!

Hump Day Happy Hour at Texan Theater Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 2712 Lee St, Greenville, TX

The Texan Theater has something fantastic on Wednesday afternoons…a delightfully different kind of Happy Hour. Hump Day Happy Hour, takes place every Wednesday afternoon at the Texan Theater from...

FAll Family Festival Trunk or Treat Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 4311 US-380 BUS, Greenville, TX

