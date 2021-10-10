What’s up Paris: Local events calendar

(PARIS, TX) Live events are lining up on the Paris calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Paris:

"Fall for CASA Fiesta" Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2025 S Collegiate Dr, Paris, TX

CASA for KIDS Annual Live Auction and Dining at the Love Civic Center

21st Annual Festival of Pumpkins Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 322 Lamar Ave, Paris, TX

Come visit downtown Paris for a day of fun, games, festival foods, vendors and more

Paris Farmers Market at Market Square Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 400 1st St SW, Paris, TX

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours:May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 1PM Location: Market Square, 400 1st SouthWest

City of Paris Texas Building & Development Code Forum Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2025 S Collegiate Dr, Paris, TX

A Public-Private Collaboration with the city and building & development sectors regarding the importance of consistent practices in Paris

SOUTH MAIN SATURDAY @ SMI Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 255 1st St SW, Paris, TX

Gear UP! Don't miss October's South Main Saturday on October 23rd! Live Music by the great, Colton Gilbreath FREE Beverages (until gone) FREE Hot dogs off the grill HUGE Merch sales, deals, and...