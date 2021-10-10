Arcadia calendar: Events coming up

(ARCADIA, FL) Live events are lining up on the Arcadia calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Arcadia:

Charity Auction Frenzy for North Port High School Wrestling Team Port Charlotte, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Fun event where you can win prizes and help a great charity for just a few quarters. Adults Only: no one under 18 years of age permitted. Doors open at 6:00 pm. Auction starts at 6:30/6:45 pm...

CARE Intensive Port Charlotte, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

At the CARE Intensive attendees will Understand the Fundamentals of Aromatherapy, Understand the Science and Chemistry of Essential Oils, Learn to Apply Useful Skills in Vitaflex, Learn to do...

Bootz&Bucklez Country Music Festival Arcadia, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 2450 ne roan st, Arcadia, FL 34266

The opportunity to see a true legend in the flesh!! John Schneider Headlines this star studded lineup, Come see the General Lee as well!

Kid's Sustainable Fishing Clinic Arcadia, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 2450 Roan Street, Arcadia, FL 34266

We need your help! CHNEP is seeking volunteers to share their love of fishing and the outdoors at our Kid's Sustainable Fishing Clinic!

John Schneider Studios Arcadia, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Arcadia, FL

The opportunity to see a true legend in the flesh!! John Schneider Headlines this star studded lineup, Come see the General Lee as well!