CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arcadia, FL

Arcadia calendar: Events coming up

Arcadia Post
Arcadia Post
 6 days ago

(ARCADIA, FL) Live events are lining up on the Arcadia calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Arcadia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AxZW4_0cMz3veT00

Charity Auction Frenzy for North Port High School Wrestling Team

Port Charlotte, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Fun event where you can win prizes and help a great charity for just a few quarters. Adults Only: no one under 18 years of age permitted. Doors open at 6:00 pm. Auction starts at 6:30/6:45 pm...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LVKzI_0cMz3veT00

CARE Intensive

Port Charlotte, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

At the CARE Intensive attendees will Understand the Fundamentals of Aromatherapy, Understand the Science and Chemistry of Essential Oils, Learn to Apply Useful Skills in Vitaflex, Learn to do...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pUaPw_0cMz3veT00

Bootz&Bucklez Country Music Festival

Arcadia, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 2450 ne roan st, Arcadia, FL 34266

The opportunity to see a true legend in the flesh!! John Schneider Headlines this star studded lineup, Come see the General Lee as well!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zTeV3_0cMz3veT00

Kid's Sustainable Fishing Clinic

Arcadia, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 2450 Roan Street, Arcadia, FL 34266

We need your help! CHNEP is seeking volunteers to share their love of fishing and the outdoors at our Kid's Sustainable Fishing Clinic!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F89CT_0cMz3veT00

John Schneider Studios

Arcadia, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Arcadia, FL

The opportunity to see a true legend in the flesh!! John Schneider Headlines this star studded lineup, Come see the General Lee as well!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arcadia, FL
Government
City
Arcadia, FL
Local
Florida Government
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Sun Oct 10#Chnep
Arcadia Post

Arcadia Post

Arcadia, FL
59
Followers
265
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Arcadia Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy