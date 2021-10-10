Coming soon: Searcy events
(SEARCY, AR) Live events are coming to Searcy.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Searcy area:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 915 E Market Ave, Searcy, AR
Kids Track Night events are from 6-7pm at the Harding University Track. Kids ages 1 to 13 are welcome to come and run for FREE! There are multiple running events like a relay and one-mile run, as...
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 1551 E Race Ave, Searcy, AR
Join us for a fun filled day of shopping with friends & gourmet food tastings! Pick up a swag bag full of goodies for coming in and enter to win a jewlery giveaway valued at $300!! Don't forget to...
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Trivia Nights hosted by Things To Do In Searcy! Sept 20 - Movies Oct 4 - The Office Oct 18 - The 90s $15 per team (1-6 people) with cash prizes for the 1st and 2nd place team ($50, $25). Register...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 118 N Spring St, Searcy, AR
