Laramie calendar: What's coming up

(LARAMIE, WY) Laramie is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Laramie area:

Come Take Pictures with Pistol Pete & the Wyoming Spirit Team! Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2020 Grand Ave, Laramie, WY

Come take your picture with Pistol Pete and the Wyoming Spirit Team and take it home in a FREE keepsake frame! You can also enter to win a tailgate package valued at $500! We will also provide...

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Laramie Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Laramie, WY 82073

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Haunt or Hoax - Paranormal Hunt Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

SOLD OUT! Learn the science behind paranormal ghost hunts, then assist in a paranormal investigation of the Prison. Limited to only 15 ADULTS (ages 18+) Reservations Required Event is from 7:00 pm...

Sunday Happy Hour BINGO Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 404 S 4th St, Laramie, WY

Come play BINGO! All ages welcome. Cash pot: $2 a card or $5 for 3 cards. Winners take the cash and walk away with various prizes. 10% goes to a monthly featured charity.

Kenny Feidler and The Cowboy Killers Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 108 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070

Kenny Feidler and The Cowboy Killers live at the Cowboy Saloon Saturday, October 16th, 2021