Laramie calendar: What's coming up
(LARAMIE, WY) Laramie is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Laramie area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 2020 Grand Ave, Laramie, WY
Come take your picture with Pistol Pete and the Wyoming Spirit Team and take it home in a FREE keepsake frame! You can also enter to win a tailgate package valued at $500! We will also provide...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:15 PM
Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Laramie, WY 82073
Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM
SOLD OUT! Learn the science behind paranormal ghost hunts, then assist in a paranormal investigation of the Prison. Limited to only 15 ADULTS (ages 18+) Reservations Required Event is from 7:00 pm...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 404 S 4th St, Laramie, WY
Come play BINGO! All ages welcome. Cash pot: $2 a card or $5 for 3 cards. Winners take the cash and walk away with various prizes. 10% goes to a monthly featured charity.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Address: 108 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070
Kenny Feidler and The Cowboy Killers live at the Cowboy Saloon Saturday, October 16th, 2021
