CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laramie, WY

Laramie calendar: What's coming up

Laramie Post
Laramie Post
 6 days ago

(LARAMIE, WY) Laramie is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Laramie area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ApA5e_0cMz3tt100

Come Take Pictures with Pistol Pete & the Wyoming Spirit Team!

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2020 Grand Ave, Laramie, WY

Come take your picture with Pistol Pete and the Wyoming Spirit Team and take it home in a FREE keepsake frame! You can also enter to win a tailgate package valued at $500! We will also provide...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NftKe_0cMz3tt100

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Laramie

Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Laramie, WY 82073

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qMDyH_0cMz3tt100

Haunt or Hoax - Paranormal Hunt

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

SOLD OUT! Learn the science behind paranormal ghost hunts, then assist in a paranormal investigation of the Prison. Limited to only 15 ADULTS (ages 18+) Reservations Required Event is from 7:00 pm...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3nFC_0cMz3tt100

Sunday Happy Hour BINGO

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 404 S 4th St, Laramie, WY

Come play BINGO! All ages welcome. Cash pot: $2 a card or $5 for 3 cards. Winners take the cash and walk away with various prizes. 10% goes to a monthly featured charity.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J8c6g_0cMz3tt100

Kenny Feidler and The Cowboy Killers

Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 108 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070

Kenny Feidler and The Cowboy Killers live at the Cowboy Saloon Saturday, October 16th, 2021

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wyoming Spirit Team
Laramie Post

Laramie Post

Laramie, WY
36
Followers
288
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Laramie Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy