Wentzville events calendar
(WENTZVILLE, MO) Live events are coming to Wentzville.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wentzville:
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 100 Wentzville Bluffs Dr, Wentzville, MO
Join us this month at B&B Theatre in Wentzville at 3:15 PM for a quick meeting, then stay for the Chamber Happy Hour! Please let us know if you can or cannot attend. We look forward to seeing you...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 559 East Hwy N, Wentzville, MO
Tuesday October 12, 2021: Event listing from Timberland High: Tuesday, October 12 from 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:30 PM
Address: 2061 Grothe Road, Wentzville, MO 63385
Join us for an evening of fun as we raise money to support the children on the CAL Patriots Shooting Team!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 1151 Century Tel Dr, Wentzville, MO 63385
The mission of The Deborah Project is to help young women discern a path for a life of ministry through friendship, teaching, and mentoring.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 1410 Josephville Road, Wentzville, MO 63385
spiritaliveyouthconference.com - Oct. 15 (6:30pm-10pm) & Oct. 16 (8:30am-11pm) - $30/teen (before Sept. 30); $35/teen (after Sept. 30)
