CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wentzville, MO

Wentzville events calendar

Wentzville Dispatch
Wentzville Dispatch
 6 days ago

(WENTZVILLE, MO) Live events are coming to Wentzville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wentzville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11uzO6_0cMz3s0I00

October Ambassador Committee Meeting

Wentzville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Wentzville Bluffs Dr, Wentzville, MO

Join us this month at B&B Theatre in Wentzville at 3:15 PM for a quick meeting, then stay for the Chamber Happy Hour! Please let us know if you can or cannot attend. We look forward to seeing you...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KFPQu_0cMz3s0I00

THS-Link Crew Halloween Movie and Trunk or Treat

Wentzville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 559 East Hwy N, Wentzville, MO

Tuesday October 12, 2021: Event listing from Timberland High: Tuesday, October 12 from 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4JuK_0cMz3s0I00

Mouse Races Fundraiser for CAL Patriots Athletics

Wentzville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 2061 Grothe Road, Wentzville, MO 63385

Join us for an evening of fun as we raise money to support the children on the CAL Patriots Shooting Team!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fS0qy_0cMz3s0I00

The Deborah Project 2021

Wentzville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1151 Century Tel Dr, Wentzville, MO 63385

The mission of The Deborah Project is to help young women discern a path for a life of ministry through friendship, teaching, and mentoring.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HCW1R_0cMz3s0I00

Spirit Alive 2021

Wentzville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1410 Josephville Road, Wentzville, MO 63385

spiritaliveyouthconference.com - Oct. 15 (6:30pm-10pm) & Oct. 16 (8:30am-11pm) - $30/teen (before Sept. 30); $35/teen (after Sept. 30)

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wentzville, MO
Wentzville, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Friendship#Mo Join#East Hwy N#Mo 63385 Join#The Deborah Project#Pm 10pm Rrb
Wentzville Dispatch

Wentzville Dispatch

Wentzville, MO
74
Followers
270
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wentzville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy