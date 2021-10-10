Wentzville events calendar

(WENTZVILLE, MO) Live events are coming to Wentzville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wentzville:

October Ambassador Committee Meeting Wentzville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Wentzville Bluffs Dr, Wentzville, MO

Join us this month at B&B Theatre in Wentzville at 3:15 PM for a quick meeting, then stay for the Chamber Happy Hour! Please let us know if you can or cannot attend. We look forward to seeing you...

THS-Link Crew Halloween Movie and Trunk or Treat Wentzville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 559 East Hwy N, Wentzville, MO

Tuesday October 12, 2021: Event listing from Timberland High: Tuesday, October 12 from 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM

Mouse Races Fundraiser for CAL Patriots Athletics Wentzville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 2061 Grothe Road, Wentzville, MO 63385

Join us for an evening of fun as we raise money to support the children on the CAL Patriots Shooting Team!

The Deborah Project 2021 Wentzville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1151 Century Tel Dr, Wentzville, MO 63385

The mission of The Deborah Project is to help young women discern a path for a life of ministry through friendship, teaching, and mentoring.

Spirit Alive 2021 Wentzville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1410 Josephville Road, Wentzville, MO 63385

spiritaliveyouthconference.com - Oct. 15 (6:30pm-10pm) & Oct. 16 (8:30am-11pm) - $30/teen (before Sept. 30); $35/teen (after Sept. 30)