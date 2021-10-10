Live events Durango — what’s coming up
(DURANGO, CO) Durango has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Durango:
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM
ROOTS is our YouthGroup here at the River Church. We are a community of young people trying understand and learn who we are and what we have been created for. We have a lot of fun and we love...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 201 E 12th St, Durango, CO
This meeting will be streamed only, with no in-person audience. There is no public participation during a work session.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Hot air balloons will light up the sky in Downtown Durango at the balloon glow in the 500 block of Main in front of the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Depot. Arrive around 6 pm to see...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Address: 910 E 3rd Ave, Durango, CO
The Durango Chamber Singers will present "Revive" at 3 pm on Sunday, October 31, at St Mark's Episcopal Church. The program will celebrate revival, or renaissance, with our performance of...
Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Address: 2500 Main Avenue, Durango, CO 81301
ServSafe Manager provides the approved food safety training required by FDA Food Code for retail food establishments in Colorado.
