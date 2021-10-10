Tifton calendar: What's coming up

(TIFTON, GA) Live events are lining up on the Tifton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tifton area:

Rutland Farms Fall Festival/Flashlight Night Oct. 23rd, 2021 Tifton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 5641 Union Rd, Tifton, GA

Come join us for a full day of FALL FUN at Rutland Farms! Our festival kicks off at 10:00 a.m. and runs until 6:00 p.m. (last festival ticket sold at 5:30 PM). But the fun doesn't end there...

9/18-Hole at Spring Hill Tifton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 5 E Springhill Rd, Tifton, GA

The GSGA Junior Tour is a statewide program managed by the Georgia State Golf Association providing young golfers in Georgia, between the ages of 5 and 18, an opportunity to participate in...

All Church Bowling Day Tifton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Join us Sunday October 10, for our All Church Bowling Day! Join us for service @ 10:30am & EVERYONE in attendance will receive a voucher for lunch and two FREE bowling games on us as we go to Tift...

Da Fall ShowDown Tifton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1224 Moore Hwy, Tifton, GA

Mooski & Ball Greezy performing live in Tifton Ga About this Event Tifton Georgia October 23rd performing live Mooski and Ball Greezy THE FALL SHOWDOWN MOOSKI VERSUS

Baldwin Players Present Bullshot Crummond Tifton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 2802 Moore Hwy, Tifton, GA

Bullshot Crummond is an irreverent parody of a British detective comedy that utilizes outrageous and purposely failed attempts to recreate television effects on stage. This play by Diz White...