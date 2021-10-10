Pahrump events coming soon

(PAHRUMP, NV) Live events are lining up on the Pahrump calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pahrump:

PDOP Monster Dash 5K Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

The Monster Dash is a 5k Run/1 Mile Family Fun Walk and has been a part of PDOP Pumpkin Days for many years. All proceeds from the race benefit Pahrump Disability Outreach Program. After the race we

A Day to Remember - Car Show Pahrump, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 681 Nevada 160, Pahrump, NV 89048

Welcome ladies and gentleman, children of all ages! Freaks of Nature is excited to invite you to A Day to Remember Car Show!

Rick Foell - Unplugged & Unsupervised Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 3720 W Bell Vista Ave, Pahrump, NV

Rick Foell - Unplugged & Unsupervised hè nant'à Facebook. Per cunnettatti à Rick Foell - Unplugged & Unsupervised, raghjunghji à Facebook oghje.

Pahrump Food Truck Fiesta Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

HHB Trail Horse Rumble in the Desert Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 4060 Martin Ave, Pahrump, NV

A Trail Horse Rumble™ is a competitive event that encourages, rewards, and celebrates the partnership between horse and rider. Equestrians of all skill and experience levels can feel comfortable...