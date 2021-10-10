CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pahrump, NV

Pahrump events coming soon

Pahrump News Flash
Pahrump News Flash
 6 days ago

(PAHRUMP, NV) Live events are lining up on the Pahrump calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pahrump:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cI0hN_0cMz3oic00

PDOP Monster Dash 5K

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

The Monster Dash is a 5k Run/1 Mile Family Fun Walk and has been a part of PDOP Pumpkin Days for many years. All proceeds from the race benefit Pahrump Disability Outreach Program. After the race we

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HGjLQ_0cMz3oic00

A Day to Remember - Car Show

Pahrump, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 681 Nevada 160, Pahrump, NV 89048

Welcome ladies and gentleman, children of all ages! Freaks of Nature is excited to invite you to A Day to Remember Car Show!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424WFS_0cMz3oic00

Rick Foell - Unplugged & Unsupervised

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 3720 W Bell Vista Ave, Pahrump, NV

Rick Foell - Unplugged & Unsupervised hè nant'à Facebook. Per cunnettatti à Rick Foell - Unplugged & Unsupervised, raghjunghji à Facebook oghje.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3684X9_0cMz3oic00

Pahrump Food Truck Fiesta

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Explore all the happening events in Pahrump in 2021 with us that best suit your interest. Theatre tickets, comedy festival, music classes or any adventure events in Pahrump, we have got you all...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uRTEK_0cMz3oic00

HHB Trail Horse Rumble in the Desert

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 4060 Martin Ave, Pahrump, NV

A Trail Horse Rumble™ is a competitive event that encourages, rewards, and celebrates the partnership between horse and rider. Equestrians of all skill and experience levels can feel comfortable...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pahrump, NV
Government
State
Nevada State
City
Pahrump, NV
Local
Nevada Government
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Ladies And Gentleman#Live Events#Pdop Pumpkin Days#Sun Oct 10#W Bell Vista Ave
Pahrump News Flash

Pahrump News Flash

Pahrump, NV
168
Followers
302
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pahrump News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy