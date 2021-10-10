CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waycross, GA

What’s up Waycross: Local events calendar

Waycross Today
Waycross Today
 6 days ago

(WAYCROSS, GA) Waycross has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Waycross:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=224sVr_0cMz3etM00

Archery at the Park

Waycross, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 5653 Laura Walker Rd, Waycross, GA

Join us during one of three sessions for a time of recreational archery. Limited to three people for each session. Pre-register at Visitors Center. This event is for you even if you have never...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03PEah_0cMz3etM00

Explore and Tour South Georgia State College, Waycross Campus

Waycross, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 2001 S Georgia Pkwy W, Waycross, GA

South Georgia State College, a state college of the University System of Georgia, is a multi-campus, residential student-centered institution offering high-quality associate and select...

Learn More

Game Time

Waycross, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 5653 Laura Walker Rd, Waycross, GA

Join us for a time of fun yard games and table games. We have as many as 15 games for you to choose from. Bring insect repellent and bottled water.Parking

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dHehd_0cMz3etM00

College Student Day at the Swamp!

Waycross, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 5700 Okefenokee Swamp Park Rd, Waycross, GA

College students are invited to experience wildlife shows, hands-on activities, and interpretive exhibits to give students educational opportunities that they might not get in a classroom setting...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPFVy_0cMz3etM00

Weight Loss Surgery Seminar

Waycross, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1900 Tebeau St, Waycross, GA

Have you or someone you know tried everything but just can't kick those extra pounds? Being overweight can take a toll on your quality of life. Join one of our bariatric surgeons for this free...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waycross, GA
Waycross, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Ga Join#Georgia Pkwy W#Ga College
Waycross Today

Waycross Today

Waycross, GA
137
Followers
260
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Waycross Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy