What’s up Waycross: Local events calendar

(WAYCROSS, GA) Waycross has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Waycross:

Archery at the Park Waycross, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 5653 Laura Walker Rd, Waycross, GA

Join us during one of three sessions for a time of recreational archery. Limited to three people for each session. Pre-register at Visitors Center. This event is for you even if you have never...

Explore and Tour South Georgia State College, Waycross Campus Waycross, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 2001 S Georgia Pkwy W, Waycross, GA

South Georgia State College, a state college of the University System of Georgia, is a multi-campus, residential student-centered institution offering high-quality associate and select...

Game Time Waycross, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 5653 Laura Walker Rd, Waycross, GA

Join us for a time of fun yard games and table games. We have as many as 15 games for you to choose from. Bring insect repellent and bottled water.Parking

College Student Day at the Swamp! Waycross, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 5700 Okefenokee Swamp Park Rd, Waycross, GA

College students are invited to experience wildlife shows, hands-on activities, and interpretive exhibits to give students educational opportunities that they might not get in a classroom setting...

Weight Loss Surgery Seminar Waycross, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1900 Tebeau St, Waycross, GA

Have you or someone you know tried everything but just can't kick those extra pounds? Being overweight can take a toll on your quality of life. Join one of our bariatric surgeons for this free...