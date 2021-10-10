CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palestine, TX

Palestine calendar: Coming events

Palestine Post
Palestine Post
 6 days ago

(PALESTINE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Palestine calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Palestine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gHYvQ_0cMz3ZQb00

Dogwood Double 5K/10K

Palestine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

5K & 10K: Begin your chip-timed road race in Old Town Palestine, in the park behind the famous Oxbow Bakery. The route takes you by many oth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h8i4N_0cMz3ZQb00

What's For Dinner? - Holiday Cooking Hacks

Palestine, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 115 West Main Street, Palestine, TX 75801

Impress your holiday guests with delicious food! They do not have to know just how easy it really was!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ec6qX_0cMz3ZQb00

Fall Festival — Grace Church

Palestine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Fall Fest 2021 Events in Palestine, Texas, Discover best of Fall Fest events, Parties, and Celebrations in Palestine, Texas. Find information & tickets of upcoming Fall Fest events happening in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U4qu5_0cMz3ZQb00

Pepper Palooza - Hot Pepper Festival Parade

Palestine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Can you handle the heat of Palestine’s Hot Pepper Festival? Spice things up with the hot pepper eating contest, and enjoy lots of vendors, food and drinks, music, and entertainment. The Palestine...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39V9uF_0cMz3ZQb00

36th Annual Cars of Palestine Carshow

Palestine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 200 N Church St, Palestine, TX

