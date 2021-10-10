Palestine calendar: Coming events

(PALESTINE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Palestine calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Palestine:

Dogwood Double 5K/10K Palestine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

5K & 10K: Begin your chip-timed road race in Old Town Palestine, in the park behind the famous Oxbow Bakery. The route takes you by many oth

What's For Dinner? - Holiday Cooking Hacks Palestine, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 115 West Main Street, Palestine, TX 75801

Impress your holiday guests with delicious food! They do not have to know just how easy it really was!

Fall Festival — Grace Church Palestine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Fall Fest 2021 Events in Palestine, Texas, Discover best of Fall Fest events, Parties, and Celebrations in Palestine, Texas. Find information & tickets of upcoming Fall Fest events happening in...

Pepper Palooza - Hot Pepper Festival Parade Palestine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Can you handle the heat of Palestine’s Hot Pepper Festival? Spice things up with the hot pepper eating contest, and enjoy lots of vendors, food and drinks, music, and entertainment. The Palestine...

36th Annual Cars of Palestine Carshow Palestine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 200 N Church St, Palestine, TX

