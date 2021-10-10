CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Arnold Schwarzenegger Explains How His Fitness Priorities Changed as He Gets Older

By Rajneesh Reddy
FitnessVolt.com
FitnessVolt.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Arnold Schwarzenegger is in the public eye for almost half a century. From his bodybuilding days to his acting and political career, The Terminator has collected a vast amount of knowledge. Arnold’s wisdom about his craft as well as life as a phenomenon overall can help a lot of people. The recent issue of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s newsletter is out. The 74-year-old answered a fan’s question about how growing old has affected him physically and mentally.

fitnessvolt.com

Comments / 10

Diana McLaughlin
6d ago

hi Arnold how are you coming visit me I have weight and nephew Matthew he has bad weight need lose

Reply
3
Related
Fox News

Arnold Schwarzenegger wished his son with former mistress, Joseph Baena, a happy 24th birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger took to social media on Saturday in order to wish his youngest son, Joseph Baena, a happy 24th birthday. The "Terminator" actor shared a collection of three photos on his Twitter that showed him sharing a drink with Baena, cycling with him and another in which they posed in front of a mural depicting the action star in his bodybuilding days. The father’s heartfelt post came along with a caption in which he praised his son for his numerous career endeavors.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger Celebrates Son’s Birthday with Adorable Throwback Pic

On Monday (September 27th), Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger took to his social media accounts to wish his son, Christopher a happy birthday. “Happy birthday Christopher! I love you and I’m proud of you every day!” Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote in the post, featuring adorable snapshots of him and his son. “You’re so smart, and you have such a big heart. Between your boxing classes, your weightlifting classes, your stretching classes, your cycling classes, and on and on, I can’t even keep up with you! I can’t wait to see what you accomplish this year.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Radar Online.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Ex Maria Shriver Smile Over Dinner With Kids After Making Move To Finalize Their Decade-Long Divorce

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex Maria Shriver put on a brave face for the kids, coming together over dinner just months after moving one step closer in finalizing their decade-long divorce. Article continues below advertisement. The 74-year-old Terminator star was spotted smiling alongside his 65-year-old estranged wife at celebrity hotspot...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Physical Fitness#Americans
FitnessVolt.com

‘Meathead Mindfullnes’ – Arnold Schwarzenegger Explains How to Build Mind-Muscle Connection

We know Arnold Schwarzenegger as a movie star, Politian, bodybuilder, environmentalist, and a lot more. Through his newsletter, the 74-year-old legend gives frequent insights into fitness and many other aspects of life. In the recent issue of his newsletter, Arnold shed light on how he has changed his workout priorities in his 70s. Arnold also answered a fan’s question about mind-muscle connection and spoke about the importance of routine and consistency.
FITNESS
CinemaBlend

Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares Hilarious Prank He Tried To Pull On Danny DeVito For New Twins Sequel Triplets

At the age of 74, Arnold Schwarzenegger is still getting things done, as he’s working hard in the gym and prepping for upcoming projects. The film that currently has his attention is the long-awaited sequel to his 1988 buddy comedy, Twins. Triplets reunites him with co-star Danny DeVito, and it would seem the two are having plenty of fun together. And with two big personalities working together, there are bound to be off-camera hijinks. This was proven to be true when Schwarzenegger revealed that he tried to pull a prank on DeVito. And the joke was actually a callback to one that occurred while they were making the original movie.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger Changes the Game With Cigar Dipped in Tequila Trick Learned in Mexico

September 16th marked over two decades since Arnold Schwarzenegger officially gained US citizenship, making him an American with Austrian roots. His legacy here has involved the bodybuilding community, politics, and an impressive list of Hollywood blockbusters. Rumors are even circulating surrounding him and Danny DeVito potentially reprising their “Twins” roles.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MovieWeb

Watch Danny DeVito Get Pranked by Arnold Schwarzenegger Ahead of Twins 2 Filming

It's be a long time since the unlikely pairing of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito brought Twins to life under the direction of Ghostbusters helmer Ivan Reitman, and despite numerous rumors over the last three decades it seemed like we would never see the duo back together on screen for a sequel. However, last month it was made official that Triplets would be bringing the unlikely siblings back to the screens with a new brother in the form of Tracy Morgan - who seemingly signed on to replace the intended inclusion of Eddie Murphy - all under the direction of Reitman again.
MOVIES
Best Life

13 Stars You Didn't Realize May Never Act Again

Many of us will always remember the first movie in which we saw our favorite actor—it was when we fell in love with their talent, after all. But what about their last? All acting careers come to an end, and often it's not because the star passes—it's because they officially or unofficially choose to retire. While some actors have made official retirement announcements, others have simply quietly stopped working. Whether they want to enjoy their older years or simply fell out of love with making movies, the following 13 stars may never act again.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Actor Pierce Brosnan, 68, Celebrates Love For His Wife– Years After Tragic Loss– The Remarkable Progress In Ovarian Cancer

Pierce Brosnan celebrates the 58th birthday of his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, in an Instagram post. The actor lost his first wife and his adopted daughter to ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer known as “the cancer that whispers” because its symptoms are subtle, making it hard to detect the disease early, but much has changed about the treatment of the disease since the death of Brosnan’s first wife in 1991.
CANCER
MadameNoire

Raven-Symoné Says Being On ‘The View’ Was One Of The Most ‘Stressful’ Experiences Ever

Raven-Symoné has been in show business since she was the tender age of three and no she is sitting down with TV One’s Uncensored to reflect on her storied career. As she reminisced, she opened up about her experience on The View, which she joined in season 18. The Cosby Show star said working on the show was one her most “stressful” experiences ever. She said that joining the show was a difficult decision but besides the fact that she was asked to join by Whoopi Goldberg, she gave it the green light because she didn’t want to follow in the footsteps of other childhood stars.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Brian Austin Green's terrifying health battle in his own words

Dancing with the Stars' Brian Austin Green faced a petrifying health scare back in 2014 after being involved in a car accident. Brian and his then wife Megan Fox were involved in the incident after a drunk driver smashed into their car, and the actor felt thankful to be alive, but suffered from vertigo as a result.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
FitnessVolt.com

FitnessVolt.com

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to educate and inform you about the latest in professional bodybuilding, fitness and sports related content. We believe you should have the best information at your fingertips to help you reach your fitness goals and to stay up to date on everything happening in the bodybuilding, fitness and strength sports community. “Bodybuilding, Bodybuilding Events, IFBB & NPC Shows, Workouts, Nutrition, Powerlifting, Strongman, CrossFit, and MMA. We have everything you need in one place.” Here at FitnessVolt, we believe in doing what makes you the best version of yourself possible, which is why we offer so much diversity for everyone to explore and benefit from. If you have questions about a topic we haven’t covered… well, don’t be shy because we value your curiosity.

 https://fitnessvolt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy