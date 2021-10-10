Arnold Schwarzenegger Explains How His Fitness Priorities Changed as He Gets Older
Arnold Schwarzenegger is in the public eye for almost half a century. From his bodybuilding days to his acting and political career, The Terminator has collected a vast amount of knowledge. Arnold’s wisdom about his craft as well as life as a phenomenon overall can help a lot of people. The recent issue of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s newsletter is out. The 74-year-old answered a fan’s question about how growing old has affected him physically and mentally.fitnessvolt.com
Comments / 10