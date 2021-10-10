Live events on the horizon in Huber Heights

(HUBER HEIGHTS, OH) Huber Heights has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Huber Heights:

Kids Halloween Party Dayton, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 5480 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights, OH 45424

Exquisite Event Hall and Perfection Essential Party Decorating presents: The Halloween Party of the Year for your KIDS!

Military and Veterans Commission Huber Heights, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 6131 Taylorsville Rd, Huber Heights, OH

The Military and Veterans Commission was established to act in an advisory capacity to City Council and the City Manager to create and maintain an atmosphere contributing to the understanding and...

FAMILY ALL STAR DAY Huber Heights, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 4707 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights, OH

This is our annual ALL STAR DAY event. We will kick off with Passer girls at 2:00 and end with Kickers at 3:30 pm. We have fun skill competitions with prizes. Concession stand will be open. 50/50...

Lettuce Huber Heights, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 6800 Executive Blvd, Huber Heights, OH

See Tower of Power with Lettuce live at the Rose Music Center! Legendary Soul-Funk-R&B group Tower of Power and genre-busting six-member Funk band Lettuce will take the stage together live at Rose...

Racism is a Public Health Crisis Huber Heights, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM

The Education Committee of the Cultural and Diversity Citizen Action Commission presents the 2nd Quarter Forum: Racism is a Public Health Crisis