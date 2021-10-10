CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huber Heights, OH

Live events on the horizon in Huber Heights

 6 days ago

(HUBER HEIGHTS, OH) Huber Heights has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Huber Heights:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Koor9_0cMz3IfU00

Kids Halloween Party

Dayton, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 5480 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights, OH 45424

Exquisite Event Hall and Perfection Essential Party Decorating presents: The Halloween Party of the Year for your KIDS!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lWy7P_0cMz3IfU00

Military and Veterans Commission

Huber Heights, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 6131 Taylorsville Rd, Huber Heights, OH

The Military and Veterans Commission was established to act in an advisory capacity to City Council and the City Manager to create and maintain an atmosphere contributing to the understanding and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GtNmJ_0cMz3IfU00

FAMILY ALL STAR DAY

Huber Heights, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 4707 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights, OH

This is our annual ALL STAR DAY event. We will kick off with Passer girls at 2:00 and end with Kickers at 3:30 pm. We have fun skill competitions with prizes. Concession stand will be open. 50/50...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MpR78_0cMz3IfU00

Lettuce

Huber Heights, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 6800 Executive Blvd, Huber Heights, OH

See Tower of Power with Lettuce live at the Rose Music Center! Legendary Soul-Funk-R&B group Tower of Power and genre-busting six-member Funk band Lettuce will take the stage together live at Rose...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oINs9_0cMz3IfU00

Racism is a Public Health Crisis

Huber Heights, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM

The Education Committee of the Cultural and Diversity Citizen Action Commission presents the 2nd Quarter Forum: Racism is a Public Health Crisis

Huber Heights, OH
