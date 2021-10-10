CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

Lewiston calendar: Coming events

Lewiston Times
 6 days ago

(LEWISTON, ME) Live events are lining up on the Lewiston calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lewiston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nFk8y_0cMz3E8a00

Midcoast Symphony Orchestra

Lewiston, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 46 Cedar St, Lewiston, ME

All orchestra events in Lewiston, Maine. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Lewiston like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S0DqF_0cMz3E8a00

100th Anniversary of Department of Maine

Lewiston, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Will be held on 16 October 2021 at the Ramada Inn, Lewiston, ME. Banquet ticket cost is $ 40.00 and must be purchased form Joan Hebert with cut-off date of 8 October 2021. You may also like the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZhMje_0cMz3E8a00

Beer Science Night at Baxter

Lewiston, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 130 Mill Street, Lewiston, ME 04240

Emily Tamkin ‘23 analyzed brewed chemistry as a Purposeful Work Summer Intern.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F3W8c_0cMz3E8a00

Sara Hallie Richardson with The Amarantos Quartet

Lewiston, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 75 Russell Street, Lewiston, ME 04240

One of Maine's best loved songstresses is joined by the all-female Amarantos String Quartet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=240k6N_0cMz3E8a00

Car Care [Lewiston]

Lewiston, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 12 Foss Rd, Lewiston, ME

Register for Car Care: https://pathwayvineyard.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1004038 Car Care is our annual event where we winterize single women's cars FOR FREE! We perform safety checks...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewiston, ME
